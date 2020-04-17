Bernie

Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« on: Yesterday at 03:15:32 PM »



I'm sure many of you will want to assist.



https://miles-for-refugees-2020.everydayhero.com/uk/robert-4?fbclid=IwAR1WaSWsop4cLXroPHuFnd0TWd1HTJ5KMD2eDhVp4tKG9VJrmPK52BEAWKM



Westy is raising money to help asylum seekers and refugees.I'm sure many of you will want to assist.Be worth donating a couple of quid to be able to tell him to fuck off in the comment section

Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:22:48 PM
Miles for refugees. It's okay but I have a better idea.

Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.

If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.



Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.



If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.





















Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:28:31 PM »
Cant see many being behind that. He would probably raise more if he said he had lost his wallet.

Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:01:49 PM »
He probably sees how his board members operate and thinks that is the same opinion in the streets.

Fucking deluded



Fucking deluded Logged

He certainly has previous the horrible scumbag thief and conman. Logged WLM

Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:40:08 PM »
Fucking hell I would say he is in more need of a whip round than those illegal immigrants

Is it to buy them new dinghies to ship them back to the holes they come from. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

I'll donate for a great cause.















































Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:47:54 AM »

Where is this?I'll donate for a great cause.

TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA 👎😂😂😂👎



PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍



Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:19:02 AM »

HOW MANY TIMES HAS HE HOOFED THIS CUNT 😂😂😂TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA 👎😂😂😂👎PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍

TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA 👎😂😂😂👎



PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍



https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6146856

HOW MANY TIMES HAS HE HOOFED THIS CUNT 😂😂😂TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA 👎😂😂😂👎PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍

Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:35:16 AM »

He has obviously sold an embarrassing amount of subscriptions and still the local media outlets appoint him as the voice of the fans. He is not. He is a sycophant and more interested in maintaining relationships with a Tory for commercial gain. Typical capitalist.

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 575





Re: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:27:10 PM »
I have it on good authority that Rob has had crunch talks with borolad about his dealings on the board, Rob is concerned that be isn't making any money and bad dad is just getting rid left right and Chelsea, robs a few weeks from going under

