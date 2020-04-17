Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Westy Nicholls Charity Appeal  (Read 820 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 03:15:32 PM »
Westy is raising money to help asylum seekers and refugees.

I'm sure many of you will want to assist.

https://miles-for-refugees-2020.everydayhero.com/uk/robert-4?fbclid=IwAR1WaSWsop4cLXroPHuFnd0TWd1HTJ5KMD2eDhVp4tKG9VJrmPK52BEAWKM

Be worth donating a couple of quid to be able to tell him to fuck off in the comment section  charles
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:22:48 PM
Miles for refugees. It's okay but I have a better idea.

Mines for refuges. Laid all over Calais and the channel.

If they manage to cross with a blindfold they can stay. I'll start off with £50.








 :like: :like: 

kippers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:13:44 PM »
Him and his board of weirdos, Im not surprised. Its pathetic.
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:17:53 PM »
donated £10
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:23:41 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 04:17:53 PM
donated £10

I bet you sent cash to that scam artist that lost his wallet too, didn't you  mcl
LeeTublin
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:28:31 PM »
Cant see many being behind that. He would probably raise more if he said he had lost his wallet. 
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:33:54 PM »
Safely say the red nosed cunt is getting fuck all off me  :wanker:
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:34:33 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 03:25:15 PM
Am I reading that write. In the month of September he is going to walk 108 miles? 3.6miles a day? I walk my dog further than that. Fucking beetroot faced virgin.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
38red
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:55:50 PM »
He's had a tenner from me too.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:57:44 PM »
MUG
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:00:45 PM »
How can I donate the steam from my piss?

kippers
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:01:49 PM »
He probably sees how his board members operate and thinks that is the same opinion in the streets.

Fucking deluded
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 PM »
I CAN SEE MATTY PUTTING HIS HAND HIS POCKET  mcl
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:06:56 PM »
Apparently he told west he was donating 20 snotts but ended up welching on it  :matty: charles
RiversideRifle
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:06:56 PM
Apparently he told west he was donating 20 snotts but ended up welching on it  :matty: charles



 :alf:
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:22:53 PM »
 charles
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:27:37 PM »
Someone told me El Capitan was behind walletgate.

He certainly has previous the horrible scumbag thief and conman.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:31:48 PM »
He's got more form than Seattle slew   :matty:

Deffo would fail a Jeremy Kyle  lie detector test   :unlike: charles
Mickgaz
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:40:08 PM »
Fucking hell I would say he is in more need of a whip round than those illegal immigrants 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 04:17:53 PM
donated £10

So which one are you?

Helen Anderson or Karen Hutchinson?

No place for splittys here
Pile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:36:29 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:54:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 04:17:53 PM
donated £10

So which one are you?

Helen Anderson or Karen Hutchinson?

No place for splittys here




Isnt he felt-tip head?  charles
monkeyman
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:16:13 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 05:27:37 PM
Someone told me El Capitan was behind walletgate.

He certainly has previous the horrible scumbag thief and conman.
  mick
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:30:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:36:29 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:54:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Yesterday at 04:17:53 PM
donated £10

So which one are you?

Helen Anderson or Karen Hutchinson?

No place for splittys here




Isnt he felt-tip head?  charles

Yup. His dream is to wake up from one of his stupors with a Banksy on his napper.
Oldfield
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 PM »
Vegas aka Harry Gallagher donated i see

 :wanker:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 09:54:58 PM
Vegas aka Harry Gallagher donated i see

 :wanker:

Anonymous must be 32red - he's a nonentity right enough
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 PM »
Miles for refugees?

Is it to buy them new dinghies to ship them back to the holes they come from.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:47:54 AM »
Where is this?



I'll donate for a great cause.



 :like:



















 
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:19:02 AM »
HOW MANY TIMES HAS HE HOOFED THIS CUNT  😂😂😂

TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA  👎😂😂😂👎

PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6146856
Wee_Willie
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:35:16 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:19:02 AM
HOW MANY TIMES HAS HE HOOFED THIS CUNT  😂😂😂

TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA  👎😂😂😂👎

PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6146856

He has obviously sold an embarrassing amount of subscriptions and still the local media outlets appoint him as the voice of the fans. He is not. He is a sycophant and more interested in maintaining relationships with a Tory for commercial gain. Typical capitalist.
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:40:00 AM »
Bernie
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:41:30 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM


 charles
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:46:24 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
RiversideRifle
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:49:16 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM


 
Pile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:36:04 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM

Ha  charles
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:39:35 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:35:16 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:19:02 AM
HOW MANY TIMES HAS HE HOOFED THIS CUNT  😂😂😂

TALK ABOUT BITING THE HAND THAT FEEDS YA  👎😂😂😂👎

PROBS SOLD ABOUT 10 AND WE CAN ALL GUESS WHO THEM DAFT CUNTS ARE. 👍

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6146856

He has obviously sold an embarrassing amount of subscriptions and still the local media outlets appoint him as the voice of the fans. He is not. He is a sycophant and more interested in maintaining relationships with a Tory for commercial gain. Typical capitalist.




😉👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:22:23 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM



  :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:27:10 PM »
I have it on good authority that Rob has had crunch talks with borolad about his dealings on the board, Rob is concerned that be isn't making any money and bad dad is just getting rid left right and Chelsea, robs a few weeks from going under 
Logged
whighams_wig
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:51:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM


  rava
Go Crocky
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:44:21 PM »
If he was a nice fella Id have gave him some of these winnings half hour ago but he's a red nosed prick  .. skinny 13/8 fav but a wins a win

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:46:44 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM


 
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:47:43 PM »
 :matty:


Lefty wankers   
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:31:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:40:00 AM




 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:35:42 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:44:21 PM
If he was a nice fella Id have gave him some of these winnings half hour ago but he's a red nosed prick  .. skinny 13/8 fav but a wins a win




THAT THUMB THO 🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢

BEER ME SHITCAKE 🍻🍺🍻🍺👍🤠🌈
