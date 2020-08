WON'T GET US PROMOTED.... NO MATTER WHAT MANAGER IS IN CHARGE 👎😠👎



GIBSON NEEDS TO OFFLOAD THE DROSS HE HAS BROUGHT TO THE CLUB AND START SIGNING SOME DECENT PLAYERS FOR A CHANGE 😠😠😠



PLYMOUTH WILL BEAT US TOMORRA 👍😠👍



He's not got any money FFS.Clowns like you screaming for him to put money in yet don't go to the games (or can't afford to).Put your money where your mouth is wobble gob.