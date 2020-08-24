Welcome,
August 24, 2020, 04:21:23 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HUGILL SIGNS FOR THE CANARIES.....
Author
Topic: HUGILL SIGNS FOR THE CANARIES..... (Read 74 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 269
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
HUGILL SIGNS FOR THE CANARIES.....
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:30 PM »
FOR UNDISCLOSED FEE 👍
I RECKON ABOUT 3 MILL AS WEST HAM WANT SOMETHING BACK.... PROBS WROTE THE OTHER 7 MILL OFF 👍
MOYES IS A FUCKING IDIOT AND WILL BE THE FIRST PREM MANAGER UP THE ROAD 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 222
Re: HUGILL SIGNS FOR THE CANARIES.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:10:12 PM »
Money to burn in the premiership.
We are more National league level now, finances wise.
Logged
