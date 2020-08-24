Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 24, 2020, 04:21:23 PM
HUGILL SIGNS FOR THE CANARIES.....
« on: Today at 02:09:30 PM »
FOR UNDISCLOSED FEE  👍

I RECKON ABOUT 3 MILL AS WEST HAM WANT SOMETHING BACK.... PROBS WROTE THE OTHER 7 MILL OFF  👍

MOYES IS A FUCKING IDIOT AND WILL BE THE FIRST PREM MANAGER UP THE ROAD  👍
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:10:12 PM »
Money to burn in the premiership.

We are more National league level now, finances wise.
