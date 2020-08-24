Welcome,
August 24, 2020, 05:57:42 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A deal has been agreed in principle
Author
Topic: A deal has been agreed in principle (Read 159 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 568
A deal has been agreed in principle
«
on:
Today
at 01:13:36 PM »
Between Leon and the rifle, we have fist bumped and even locked it, we are muckeroos
Watch out world, here we come.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 970
Re: A deal has been agreed in principle
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:46:14 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 01:13:36 PM
Between Leon and the rifle, we have fist bumped and even locked it, we are muckeroos
Watch out world, here we come.
DOES LIDS KNOW ABOUT THIS
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 568
Re: A deal has been agreed in principle
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:33:55 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:46:14 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 01:13:36 PM
Between Leon and the rifle, we have fist bumped and even locked it, we are muckeroos
Watch out world, here we come.
DOES LIDS KNOW ABOUT THIS
He is one of me best mates of course he knows monkey lad
Logged
