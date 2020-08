Johnny Thunder

Johnny Thunder
Yaya Sanogo « on: Yesterday at 10:51:14 AM » https://www.footballinsider247.com/exclusive-middlesbrough-in-advanced-talks-to-sign-ex-arsenal-striker/







Holgateoldskool

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 AM » 1 in 4 scoring ratio? Great, continuing our line of signing non scoring strikers....

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:25:03 AM » I THOUGHT YOU HAD BOUGHT A NEW KIA CAR 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Johnny Thunder

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 AM »

OzzyPorter

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:54:49 PM »





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJpwJ_6-Di0





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJpwJ_6-Di0

I was looking for an obligatory YouTube clip of his goals but this is more entertaining to watch. In fact it is superb.
In all seriousness, get him signed up on a free. He is a Warnock type striker and is about the level that we are currently at.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:28:34 PM » At Championship level he's scored 3 times in 8 games. We'd take that.

OzzyPorter

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:36:23 PM » I think that was a hat trick for Charlton so he drew a blank in the other seven games but thats where we are currently at as a club. Him and Fletcher up front together would be a big pair of nightmares.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:48:06 PM » Doesn't sound great but at that rate he'd still have been our top scorer in the last few seasons.

Johnny Thunder

Re: Yaya Sanogo « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:36:23 PM I think that was a hat trick for Charlton so he drew a blank in the other seven games but thats where we are currently at as a club. Him and Fletcher up front together would be a big pair of nightmares.





Why have I just had a vision of Bambi and a giraffe as strike partners?









Why have I just had a vision of Bambi and a giraffe as strike partners?