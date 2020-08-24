Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 24, 2020, 11:03:35 AM
Author Topic: Yaya Sanogo  (Read 23 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 10:51:14 AM »
https://www.footballinsider247.com/exclusive-middlesbrough-in-advanced-talks-to-sign-ex-arsenal-striker/



 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:07 AM »
1 in 4 scoring ratio? Great, continuing our line of signing non scoring strikers....
