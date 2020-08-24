Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 24, 2020, 04:21:18 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: LOAD OF BOLLOCKS 👎  (Read 344 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 10:24:15 AM »
👎👎👎

MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:15 AM
👎👎👎

MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664

Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.

It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?


I Remember Roy Keane at Sunderland saying similar - players were reluctant to come because their wives thought the shopping was shit.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:51 AM »
A hell hole on the fringes of civillisation' they got that spot on 😀
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:42:50 AM »
It's a factor it can't be dismissed but it doesn't explain all the appalling signings we made. Players and managers. Neither does it explain teams from similar towns that have been far more successful than us in recent times.

Burnley.
Stoke (until very recently)

You judge the club with all its factors and we should be a yo yo or lower prem team.

From the position we were in when Karanka got us promoted. Gibson has one one of the worst jobs running  professional sporting club you could ever imagine. There are a lot of very talented footballers available for low wages and low fees, we just never spot them.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:28:18 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:35:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:15 AM
👎👎👎

MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664

Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.

It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?


I Remember Roy Keane at Sunderland saying similar - players were reluctant to come because their wives thought the shopping was shit.


BIRMINGHAM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE TALKING BOLLOCKS YOU DAFT CUNT  👍🤡👍

WE HAD THE SAME INDUSTRY WHEN JUNO EMMO RAV  MENDY MERSE PARLOUR BOLO AND MANY OTHERS CAME 👍

LIKE I SAID MONEY TALKS 💶💶💶💶💶👍

SO FUCK OFF YOU UTTER UTTER CLOWN CUNT 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:35:05 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:28:18 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:35:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:15 AM
👎👎👎

MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664

Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.

It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?


I Remember Roy Keane at Sunderland saying similar - players were reluctant to come because their wives thought the shopping was shit.


BIRMINGHAM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE TALKING BOLLOCKS YOU DAFT CUNT  👍🤡👍

WE HAD THE SAME INDUSTRY WHEN JUNO EMMO RAV  MENDY MERSE PARLOUR BOLO AND MANY OTHERS CAME 👍

LIKE I SAID MONEY TALKS 💶💶💶💶💶👍

SO FUCK OFF YOU UTTER UTTER CLOWN CUNT 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

We haven't got any money you silly cunt.

You think someone would prefer to come to Teesside over Birmingham  :nige:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:41:00 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:35:05 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:28:18 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:35:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:15 AM
👎👎👎

MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664

Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.

It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?


I Remember Roy Keane at Sunderland saying similar - players were reluctant to come because their wives thought the shopping was shit.


BIRMINGHAM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE TALKING BOLLOCKS YOU DAFT CUNT  👍🤡👍

WE HAD THE SAME INDUSTRY WHEN JUNO EMMO RAV  MENDY MERSE PARLOUR BOLO AND MANY OTHERS CAME 👍

LIKE I SAID MONEY TALKS 💶💶💶💶💶👍

SO FUCK OFF YOU UTTER UTTER CLOWN CUNT 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

We haven't got any money you silly cunt.

You think someone would prefer to come to Teesside over Birmingham  :nige:


YOU OBS NEVER BEEN THERE FOR A WHILE.... TRY THE BULL RING... LIKE THE REST OF BRUM A COMPLETE SHITEHOLE 👍

AT LEAST 10 MILES AWAY WE HAVE LOVELY PLACES TO VISIT  👍

WHY DO YOU THINK MANY PLAYERS STILL LIVE IN YARM COCO  👍🤡👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:11 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:42:50 AM
It's a factor it can't be dismissed but it doesn't explain all the appalling signings we made. Players and managers. Neither does it explain teams from similar towns that have been far more successful than us in recent times.

Burnley.
Stoke (until very recently)

You judge the club with all its factors and we should be a yo yo or lower prem team.

From the position we were in when Karanka got us promoted. Gibson has one one of the worst jobs running  professional sporting club you could ever imagine. There are a lot of very talented footballers available for low wages and low fees, we just never spot them.

More rubbish from you

Name a few of these very talented footballers for low wages and low fees.

Or shut the fuck up half wit

 :wanker:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:41:00 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:35:05 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:28:18 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:35:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:15 AM
👎👎👎

MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664

Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.

It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?


I Remember Roy Keane at Sunderland saying similar - players were reluctant to come because their wives thought the shopping was shit.


BIRMINGHAM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE TALKING BOLLOCKS YOU DAFT CUNT  👍🤡👍

WE HAD THE SAME INDUSTRY WHEN JUNO EMMO RAV  MENDY MERSE PARLOUR BOLO AND MANY OTHERS CAME 👍

LIKE I SAID MONEY TALKS 💶💶💶💶💶👍

SO FUCK OFF YOU UTTER UTTER CLOWN CUNT 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

We haven't got any money you silly cunt.

You think someone would prefer to come to Teesside over Birmingham  :nige:


YOU OBS NEVER BEEN THERE FOR A WHILE.... TRY THE BULL RING... LIKE THE REST OF BRUM A COMPLETE SHITEHOLE 👍

AT LEAST 10 MILES AWAY WE HAVE LOVELY PLACES TO VISIT  👍

WHY DO YOU THINK MANY PLAYERS STILL LIVE IN YARM COCO  👍🤡👍

Very few players live in Yarm now. Most live Harrogate way. Or did you still think Pallister is playing  monkey

The Bull ring is a huge shopping centre you utter clown. You stick to the Dundas arcade  souey

You prefer Linthorpe road over Broad street do you?  :nige: Clueless.

It's a huge city. No cunt would chose Boro over Villa or City.

Plus it's an hour and a half from London with all it's attractions and the airports.

You are an utter moron. I belive you are starting to dement.  lost
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:41:29 PM »
There is an element of truth in that Gazette article. However, it should not detract from the fact that our recruitment and our decision making at boardroom level has been absolutely horrific. The article is attempting to make excuses for the running of the club in recent times and was no doubt created at the request of the club. Lots of brownie points and pats on the head for the E.G journalists who are, quite frankly, completely bloody useless.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:57:24 PM »
Yeap there's a very small percentage of players who would turn a move down because them or their wag doesn't fancy location but still doesn't make that much difference to putting a decent team on the pitch.  See the best XI thread for proof, some top quality players there that could have gone to many other clubs.

Shite recruitment, shite off field management = shite team
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:25:32 PM »
We're not and never have been competing for players with Chelsa, Arsenal and Tottenham.

We're competing with Wycombe, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:00:13 PM »
Its a load of bullshit spouted by those incapable of identifying talent, just an excuse really. If we dont sign a southerner its because he wanted to stay down south and we fail to sign a jock, its because theres loads of jocks in London, ignoring the fact they could live north of Newcastle or near the lakes and be way closer to Scotland.

Other shithole countries/cities/towns manage to sign foreign players.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:20:27 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:49:11 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:42:50 AM
It's a factor it can't be dismissed but it doesn't explain all the appalling signings we made. Players and managers. Neither does it explain teams from similar towns that have been far more successful than us in recent times.

Burnley.
Stoke (until very recently)

You judge the club with all its factors and we should be a yo yo or lower prem team.

From the position we were in when Karanka got us promoted. Gibson has one one of the worst jobs running  professional sporting club you could ever imagine. There are a lot of very talented footballers available for low wages and low fees, we just never spot them.

More rubbish from you

Name a few of these very talented footballers for low wages and low fees.

Or shut the fuck up half wit

 :wanker:

More inane simple nonsense from you.

I'm not quite sure you get this football thing so let me explain it to you Snaggle tooth. The evidence of these players is players that are now well paid and well known.

Finding them before that is what scouts do, some clubs achieve this. Ours does not. I hope that explains it simply enough for you, you simple-minded mackem.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:21:25 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:00:13 PM
Its a load of bullshit spouted by those incapable of identifying talent, just an excuse really. If we dont sign a southerner its because he wanted to stay down south and we fail to sign a jock, its because theres loads of jocks in London, ignoring the fact they could live north of Newcastle or near the lakes and be way closer to Scotland.

Other shithole countries/cities/towns manage to sign foreign players.

Good post.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 03:20:27 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:49:11 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:42:50 AM
It's a factor it can't be dismissed but it doesn't explain all the appalling signings we made. Players and managers. Neither does it explain teams from similar towns that have been far more successful than us in recent times.

Burnley.
Stoke (until very recently)

You judge the club with all its factors and we should be a yo yo or lower prem team.

From the position we were in when Karanka got us promoted. Gibson has one one of the worst jobs running  professional sporting club you could ever imagine. There are a lot of very talented footballers available for low wages and low fees, we just never spot them.

More rubbish from you

Name a few of these very talented footballers for low wages and low fees.

Or shut the fuck up half wit

 :wanker:

More inane simple nonsense from you.

I'm not quite sure you get this football thing so let me explain it to you Snaggle tooth. The evidence of these players is players that are now well paid and well known.

Finding them before that is what scouts do, some clubs achieve this. Ours does not. I hope that explains it simply enough for you, you simple-minded mackem.

It explains nothing you dozy fucking pit yakker

Name names or shut the fuck up

Except you can't

 monkey
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
