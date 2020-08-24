LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





LOAD OF BOLLOCKS 👎 « on: Today at 10:24:15 AM »



MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍



MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jaundiced-perception-middlesbrough-industrial-hell-18815664 👎👎👎MONEY TALKS 👍💶💶💶👍

Bernie

Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.



It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?





Not bollocks at all you silly old cunt.

It's always been a struggle to attract players to places like Boro. Where is a young lad going to want to spend the next few years of his life? London.....Manchester......Birmingham.......or Teesside?

I Remember Roy Keane at Sunderland saying similar - players were reluctant to come because their wives thought the shopping was shit.

Jethro Tull



Re: LOAD OF BOLLOCKS 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:51 AM » A hell hole on the fringes of civillisation' they got that spot on 😀

Pallys bar stool

Re: LOAD OF BOLLOCKS 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:42:50 AM » It's a factor it can't be dismissed but it doesn't explain all the appalling signings we made. Players and managers. Neither does it explain teams from similar towns that have been far more successful than us in recent times.



Burnley.

Stoke (until very recently)



You judge the club with all its factors and we should be a yo yo or lower prem team.



From the position we were in when Karanka got us promoted. Gibson has one one of the worst jobs running professional sporting club you could ever imagine. There are a lot of very talented footballers available for low wages and low fees, we just never spot them.

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Bernie

We haven't got any money you silly cunt.



We haven't got any money you silly cunt.

You think someone would prefer to come to Teesside over Birmingham

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: LOAD OF BOLLOCKS 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:11 AM »



Burnley.

Stoke (until very recently)



You judge the club with all its factors and we should be a yo yo or lower prem team.



From the position we were in when Karanka got us promoted. Gibson has one one of the worst jobs running professional sporting club you could ever imagine. There are a lot of very talented footballers available for low wages and low fees, we just never spot them.



More rubbish from you



Name a few of these very talented footballers for low wages and low fees.



Or shut the fuck up half wit



More rubbish from you

Name a few of these very talented footballers for low wages and low fees.

Or shut the fuck up half wit

Bernie

YOU OBS NEVER BEEN THERE FOR A WHILE.... TRY THE BULL RING... LIKE THE REST OF BRUM A COMPLETE SHITEHOLE 👍



AT LEAST 10 MILES AWAY WE HAVE LOVELY PLACES TO VISIT 👍



WHY DO YOU THINK MANY PLAYERS STILL LIVE IN YARM COCO 👍🤡👍

YOU OBS NEVER BEEN THERE FOR A WHILE.... TRY THE BULL RING... LIKE THE REST OF BRUM A COMPLETE SHITEHOLE 👍

AT LEAST 10 MILES AWAY WE HAVE LOVELY PLACES TO VISIT 👍

WHY DO YOU THINK MANY PLAYERS STILL LIVE IN YARM COCO 👍🤡👍

Very few players live in Yarm now. Most live Harrogate way. Or did you still think Pallister is playing



The Bull ring is a huge shopping centre you utter clown. You stick to the Dundas arcade



You prefer Linthorpe road over Broad street do you? Clueless.



It's a huge city. No cunt would chose Boro over Villa or City.



Plus it's an hour and a half from London with all it's attractions and the airports.



Very few players live in Yarm now. Most live Harrogate way. Or did you still think Pallister is playing

The Bull ring is a huge shopping centre you utter clown. You stick to the Dundas arcade

You prefer Linthorpe road over Broad street do you? Clueless.

It's a huge city. No cunt would chose Boro over Villa or City.

Plus it's an hour and a half from London with all it's attractions and the airports.

You are an utter moron. I belive you are starting to dement.