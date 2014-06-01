RIK MAYALL

Posts: 12 066Once in every lifetime Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « on: Today at 09:49:13 AM » This is the best 11 from some bloke who writes for the Northern Echo.



Schwarzer



Mills

Queudrue

Southgate

Ehiogu



Medieta

Downing

Boateng

Juninho



Ravanelli

Posts: 40 605 Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM » Barring the time we trounced man united, mendietta was overhyped rubbish. The rest are arguable I suppose apart from Ziege being missed off. I liked quedrues style of play but he wasnt in the same league as the spotty German. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 9 709UTB Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:51:24 AM » It's open to interpretation, how long they were at the club and how they performed over a time period or when they were at their best on the day.



Amongst that lot you would have to include Zenden, Emerson, Barmby, Boksic and Ziege. For me, mine would be.



Schwarzer



Mills

Southgate

Ehiogu

Ziege



Juninho

Zenden

Boateng

Downing



Boksic

Viduka Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:36:04 PM » This is very difficult, I suppose we have to select players based on how good they were at the time of playing for us rather than how good they were regarded as a player in general.



I would have to go with:



Schwarzer



Geremi

Southgate

Woodgate

Ziege



Emerson

Juninho

Merson



Hasselbaink

Ravanelli

Viduka



Such a tough decision leaving out players like Zenden, Boateng, Mendieta, Ehiogu, Ince and Boksic but I think I have it just about right. That team would challenge for the title without question. « Last Edit: Today at 12:43:20 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:28 PM » It would be interesting to put our ALL STAR XI up against others such as Newcastle, Sunderland and Leeds and see how it compares. I wouldn't think that Sunderland could compete but Leeds and Newcastle may push us close. Logged

Posts: 199 Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:25:09 PM » Schwarzer

Mills

Southgate

Woodgate

Queudrue

Mendieta

Juninho

Boateng

Gascoigne

Boateng

Ravenelli

Hasselbaink



Subs:

Ehiogu

Downing

Ince

Viduka

Zenden

Logged

Did Merson play for us in the Prem Did Merson play for us in the Prem Logged

Posts: 438 Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:34:50 PM » Did he not play a couple of games before he left for Villa? Or am I getting him mixed up with someone else? Logged