This is very difficult, I suppose we have to select players based on how good they were at the time of playing for us rather than how good they were regarded as a player in general.
I would have to go with:
Schwarzer
Geremi
Southgate
Woodgate
Ziege
Emerson
Juninho
Merson
Hasselbaink
Ravanelli
Viduka
Such a tough decision leaving out players like Zenden, Boateng, Mendieta, Ehiogu, Ince and Boksic but I think I have it just about right. That team would challenge for the title without question.
Did Merson play for us in the Prem