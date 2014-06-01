Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI  (Read 69 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 09:49:13 AM »
This is the best 11 from some bloke who writes for the Northern Echo.

Schwarzer

Mills
Queudrue
Southgate
Ehiogu

Medieta
Downing
Boateng
Juninho

Ravanelli
Hasselbaink
Pile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM »
Barring the time we trounced man united, mendietta was overhyped rubbish. The rest are arguable I suppose apart from Ziege being missed off. I liked quedrues style of play but he wasnt in the same league as the spotty German.
RedSteel
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:51:24 AM »
It's open to interpretation, how long they were at the club and how they performed over a time period or when they were at their best on the day.

Amongst that lot you would have to include Zenden, Emerson, Barmby, Boksic and Ziege. For me, mine would be.

Schwarzer

Mills
Southgate
Ehiogu
Ziege

Juninho
Zenden
Boateng
Downing

Boksic
Viduka
OzzyPorter
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:36:04 PM »
This is very difficult, I suppose we have to select players based on how good they were at the time of playing for us rather than how good they were regarded as a player in general.

I would have to go with:

Schwarzer

Geremi
Southgate
Woodgate
Ziege

Emerson
Juninho
Merson

Hasselbaink
Ravanelli
Viduka

Such a tough decision leaving out players like Zenden, Boateng, Mendieta, Ehiogu, Ince and Boksic but I think I have it just about right. That team would challenge for the title without question.
It would be interesting to put our ALL STAR XI up against others such as Newcastle, Sunderland and Leeds and see how it compares. I wouldn't think that Sunderland could compete but Leeds and Newcastle may push us close.
