RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 065





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 065Once in every lifetime Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « on: Today at 09:49:13 AM » This is the best 11 from some bloke who writes for the Northern Echo.



Schwarzer



Mills

Queudrue

Southgate

Ehiogu



Medieta

Downing

Boateng

Juninho



Ravanelli

Hasselbaink Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 597







Posts: 40 597 Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM » Barring the time we trounced man united, mendietta was overhyped rubbish. The rest are arguable I suppose apart from Ziege being missed off. I liked quedrues style of play but he wasnt in the same league as the spotty German. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.