Author Topic: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI  (Read 34 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 09:49:13 AM »
This is the best 11 from some bloke who writes for the Northern Echo.

Schwarzer

Mills
Queudrue
Southgate
Ehiogu

Medieta
Downing
Boateng
Juninho

Ravanelli
Hasselbaink
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:21:50 AM »
Barring the time we trounced man united, mendietta was overhyped rubbish. The rest are arguable I suppose apart from Ziege being missed off. I liked quedrues style of play but he wasnt in the same league as the spotty German.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:51:24 AM »
It's open to interpretation, how long they were at the club and how they performed over a time period or when they were at their best on the day.

Amongst that lot you would have to include Zenden, Emerson, Barmby, Boksic and Ziege. For me, mine would be.

Schwarzer

Mills
Southgate
Ehiogu
Ziege

Juninho
Zenden
Boateng
Downing

Boksic
Viduka
