August 24, 2020, 11:03:29 AM
Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 065
Once in every lifetime
Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI
«
on:
Today
at 09:49:13 AM »
This is the best 11 from some bloke who writes for the Northern Echo.
Schwarzer
Mills
Queudrue
Southgate
Ehiogu
Medieta
Downing
Boateng
Juninho
Ravanelli
Hasselbaink
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 597
Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:21:50 AM »
Barring the time we trounced man united, mendietta was overhyped rubbish. The rest are arguable I suppose apart from Ziege being missed off. I liked quedrues style of play but he wasnt in the same league as the spotty German.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 706
UTB
Re: Middlesbrough Best Premier League XI
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:51:24 AM »
It's open to interpretation, how long they were at the club and how they performed over a time period or when they were at their best on the day.
Amongst that lot you would have to include Zenden, Emerson, Barmby, Boksic and Ziege. For me, mine would be.
Schwarzer
Mills
Southgate
Ehiogu
Ziege
Juninho
Zenden
Boateng
Downing
Boksic
Viduka
