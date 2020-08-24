Steboro

2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
August 24, 2020, 12:28:46 AM



Hopefully a little free time off work though. Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other. Better find my kite.Hopefully a little free time off work though. Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
August 24, 2020, 07:47:43 AM
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈



RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀



I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈



STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧



RiversideRifle

Ste don't like it up him lad, he's a plaggy yank

Steboro

August 25, 2020, 12:27:03 PM



Laura going to be coming as a full on Cat 3 hurricane.



Marco pussied out and died 👍Laura going to be coming as a full on Cat 3 hurricane. Logged

Steboro

Yesterday at 11:36:19 AM
Now gonna be a Cat 4 and shifted slightly east over night so even worse for me.



Lake Charles is going to get fucked up. Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Yesterday at 11:58:19 AM



Lake Charles is going to get fucked up.



YOU REALLY ARE A LYING DRONGO



THERES FUCK ALL HURRICANES IN THE USA SINCE I GOT FUCKED UP AND CAUSED ONE IN HAWAII YOU PLAGGY SIMPLETON 🤠👍🌈



WE ARE DUE ONE IN NEWBRASKA IN NOVEMBER 🤢🤢🤢



BRACING MYSELF FOR THAT MOTHER



Steboro

Hurricane Laura becomes a major hurricane

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 storm early Wednesday and is expected to bring potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening.



"Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. advisory.



Yeah its a laughing matter and time for your bullshit you fucking daft cunt.Hurricane Laura becomes a major hurricaneHurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 storm early Wednesday and is expected to bring potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening."Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. advisory. Logged