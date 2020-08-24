Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours  (Read 452 times)
Steboro
« on: August 24, 2020, 12:28:46 AM »
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other.   Better find my kite.

Hopefully a little free time off work though.   :mido:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: August 24, 2020, 07:30:47 AM »
Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: August 24, 2020, 07:35:25 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 24, 2020, 07:30:47 AM
Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!


DON'T SPOIL THE THREAD   mcl


LEAVE THE NEBRASKA NERD OUT OF THIS   


HE'S ONLY A FLY BY NIGHT CUNT ANYWAY   :like: :wanker: :like:


THE CUNTS SCARED OF HIS  OWN SHADOW   :matty:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #3 on: August 24, 2020, 07:47:43 AM »
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈

RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀

I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈

STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧

BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
calamity
« Reply #4 on: August 24, 2020, 08:45:07 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 24, 2020, 07:47:43 AM


STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧

BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈

 charles
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: August 24, 2020, 09:07:16 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 24, 2020, 07:47:43 AM
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈

RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀

I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈

STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧

BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈


Ste don't like it up him lad, he's a plaggy yank  :ponce:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #6 on: August 24, 2020, 11:19:07 AM »
The Thunders were caught in Cuba by Irma.

It was an interesting experience.
Steboro
« Reply #7 on: August 24, 2020, 11:48:46 AM »
Not my first hurricane.  Worst part is having no electricity as that means no AC.  35c + 100% humidity 



El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: August 24, 2020, 12:39:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 24, 2020, 07:47:43 AM

AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧



😂😂😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: August 24, 2020, 01:33:14 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on August 24, 2020, 11:48:46 AM
Not my first hurricane.  Worst part is having no electricity as that means no AC.  35c + 100% humidity 





Its that humidity 
Steboro
« Reply #10 on: August 25, 2020, 12:27:03 PM »
Marco pussied out and died 👍

Laura going to be coming as a full on Cat 3 hurricane.    klins

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #11 on: August 25, 2020, 01:14:08 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on August 24, 2020, 12:28:46 AM
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other.   Better find my kite.

Hopefully a little free time off work though.   :mido:

Heres one Hurricane that's running out of puff
Steboro
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 AM »
Now gonna be a Cat 4 and shifted slightly east over night so even worse for me.

Lake Charles is going to get fucked up. 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:58:19 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:36:19 AM
Now gonna be a Cat 4 and shifted slightly east over night so even worse for me.

Lake Charles is going to get fucked up. 

YOU REALLY ARE A LYING DRONGO

THERES FUCK ALL HURRICANES IN THE USA SINCE I GOT FUCKED UP AND CAUSED ONE IN HAWAII YOU PLAGGY SIMPLETON 🤠👍🌈

WE ARE DUE ONE IN NEWBRASKA IN NOVEMBER 🤢🤢🤢

BRACING MYSELF FOR THAT MOTHER lost

BEER ME YA BASEMENT DWELLING STOCKTONITE 🤠👍🌈🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺
RedSteel
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:56:11 PM »
Hurricane Laura to Hit Louisiana Thursday morning  klins
Steboro
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:13:52 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 11:58:19 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:36:19 AM
Now gonna be a Cat 4 and shifted slightly east over night so even worse for me.

Lake Charles is going to get fucked up. 

YOU REALLY ARE A LYING DRONGO

THERES FUCK ALL HURRICANES IN THE USA SINCE I GOT FUCKED UP AND CAUSED ONE IN HAWAII YOU PLAGGY SIMPLETON 🤠👍🌈

WE ARE DUE ONE IN NEWBRASKA IN NOVEMBER 🤢🤢🤢

BRACING MYSELF FOR THAT MOTHER lost

BEER ME YA BASEMENT DWELLING STOCKTONITE 🤠👍🌈🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺

Yeah its a laughing matter and time for your bullshit you fucking daft cunt.



Hurricane Laura becomes a major hurricane
Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 storm early Wednesday and is expected to bring potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening.

"Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. advisory.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:26:29 PM »
IM SURE YOU TOLD ME TO KILL MYSELF AND END UP IN THE GAZETTE OBITUARY SECTION THE OTHER DAY YOU PRETEND PRICK  :wanker:

BEER  ME PLAGGY 🍺🍻🍺🍻🌈👍🤠
Steboro
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:29:01 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:26:29 PM
IM SURE YOU TOLD ME TO KILL MYSELF AND END UP IN THE GAZETTE OBITUARY SECTION THE OTHER DAY YOU PRETEND PRICK  :wanker:

BEER  ME PLAGGY 🍺🍻🍺🍻🌈👍🤠

Just this 1 character.
Steboro
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:12:57 AM »
All starting to kick off outside 100 +MPH sustained wind and 12 inches of rain estimated for where I live.   klins
