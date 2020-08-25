Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 25, 2020, 01:19:42 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours (Read 303 times)
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 386
2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:28:46 AM »
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other. Better find my kite.
Hopefully a little free time off work though.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 385
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:47 AM »
Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 277
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:35:25 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 07:30:47 AM
Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!
DON'T SPOIL THE THREAD
LEAVE THE NEBRASKA NERD OUT OF THIS
HE'S ONLY A FLY BY NIGHT CUNT ANYWAY
THE CUNTS SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOW
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 895
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:43 AM »
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈
RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀
I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈
STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧
BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 310
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:07 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:47:43 AM
STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧
BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 572
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:16 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:47:43 AM
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈
RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀
I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈
STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧
BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
Ste don't like it up him lad, he's a plaggy yank
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 660
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:07 AM »
The Thunders were caught in Cuba by Irma.
It was an interesting experience.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 386
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:46 AM »
Not my first hurricane. Worst part is having no electricity as that means no AC. 35c + 100% humidity
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 923
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:39:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 07:47:43 AM
AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧
😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 733
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 01:33:14 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 11:48:46 AM
Not my first hurricane. Worst part is having no electricity as that means no AC. 35c + 100% humidity
Its that humidity
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 386
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:27:03 PM »
Marco pussied out and died 👍
Laura going to be coming as a full on Cat 3 hurricane.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 330
Pack o cunts
Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:14:08 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 12:28:46 AM
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other. Better find my kite.
Hopefully a little free time off work though.
Heres one Hurricane that's running out of puff
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...