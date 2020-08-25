Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2020, 01:19:42 PM
Author Topic: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours  (Read 303 times)
Steboro
« on: Yesterday at 12:28:46 AM »
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other.   Better find my kite.

Hopefully a little free time off work though.   :mido:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:30:47 AM »
Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:30:47 AM
Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!


DON'T SPOIL THE THREAD   mcl


LEAVE THE NEBRASKA NERD OUT OF THIS   


HE'S ONLY A FLY BY NIGHT CUNT ANYWAY   :like: :wanker: :like:


THE CUNTS SCARED OF HIS  OWN SHADOW   :matty:
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:43 AM »
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈

RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀

I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈

STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧

BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
calamity
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 07:47:43 AM


STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧

BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈

 charles
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 07:47:43 AM
STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈

RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀

I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈

STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧

BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈


Ste don't like it up him lad, he's a plaggy yank  :ponce:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 AM »
The Thunders were caught in Cuba by Irma.

It was an interesting experience.
Steboro
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 AM »
Not my first hurricane.  Worst part is having no electricity as that means no AC.  35c + 100% humidity 



El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:39:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 07:47:43 AM

AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧



😂😂😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:33:14 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 11:48:46 AM
Not my first hurricane.  Worst part is having no electricity as that means no AC.  35c + 100% humidity 





Its that humidity 
Steboro
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:27:03 PM »
Marco pussied out and died 👍

Laura going to be coming as a full on Cat 3 hurricane.    klins

Ural Quntz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:14:08 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 12:28:46 AM
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other.   Better find my kite.

Hopefully a little free time off work though.   :mido:

Heres one Hurricane that's running out of puff
