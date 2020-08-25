Steboro

Online



Posts: 3 386





Posts: 3 386 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours « on: Yesterday at 12:28:46 AM »



Hopefully a little free time off work though. Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other. Better find my kite.Hopefully a little free time off work though. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 277



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 277CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:30:47 AM Nearest thing to a blow job Monty will get!!!!





DON'T SPOIL THE THREAD





LEAVE THE NEBRASKA NERD OUT OF THIS





HE'S ONLY A FLY BY NIGHT CUNT ANYWAY





THE CUNTS SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOW DON'T SPOIL THE THREADLEAVE THE NEBRASKA NERD OUT OF THISHE'S ONLY A FLY BY NIGHT CUNT ANYWAYTHE CUNTS SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOW Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 895





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 895 Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:43 AM » STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈



RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀



I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈



STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧



BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 572





Posts: 572 Re: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 AM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 07:47:43 AM STEBUD AS YOU MAY RECALL I WAS CAUGHT IN THE HIGH OF THE HAWAIIAN HURRICANE 🙈🙈🙈



RATED AS 4TH WORST STORM IN AMERICAN HISTORY ⛈🌩🌀



I KNOW WE DONT SEE EYE TO EYE STE BUT YOU ARE A FELLOW AMERICAN A PLAGGY ONE LIKE BUT IF YOU NEED ANY TIPS OR TECHNIQUES ON DOOR GRABBING THEN DO NOT HESITATE TO P.M ME👍🌈



STE AS LIDDLE WILL TELL YOU FROM THE PLAQUE ON HIS WALL FROM DUNHELM MILL "LIFE ISNT ABOUT WAITING FOR THE STORM TO PASS ITS ABOUT LEARNING TO DANCE IN THE RAIN" 🕺🌧🌧



BEER ME BOYZZZZ 👍🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈





Ste don't like it up him lad, he's a plaggy yank Ste don't like it up him lad, he's a plaggy yank Logged