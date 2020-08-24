Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 24, 2020, 01:21:03 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours (Read 17 times)
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 383
2 Possible Hurricanes in 18 hours
«
on:
Today
at 12:28:46 AM »
Possibly 2 hurricanes to hit Louisiana within 18hrs of each other. Better find my kite.
Hopefully a little free time off work though.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...