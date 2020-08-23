RIK MAYALL

Jimmy Savile « on: August 23, 2020, 10:19:46 PM » Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?



The bodies of two women were murdered and dumped a small number of yards away from Savile's flat.



It seems Savile and The Ripper were closer than thought.





Could Savile be the ultimate monster?

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 10:34:46 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 23, 2020, 10:19:46 PM Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?







Errr........No.



He lived on the edge of Roundhay park where one of the victims was attacked.

Errr........No.He lived on the edge of Roundhay park where one of the victims was attacked.Many people live on the edge of Roundhay Park. There is nothing at all to connect him to the Ripper murders other than he lived quite close to the scene of one of the crimes.

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 10:46:39 PM » Saville was comfortably protected by colleagues and the the bbc ...



Will they ever learn their lesson

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #3 on: August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM »



It was just down this embankment



https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6



We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.It was just down this embankment
https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6
A tramp was living down there at the time

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #4 on: August 24, 2020, 07:50:14 AM » I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #6 on: August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM » Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM



It was just down this embankment



https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6



A tramp was living down there at the time

We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.It was just down this embankmentA tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her



That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her
The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted...........

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #7 on: August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM » I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.

Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #20 on: August 24, 2020, 10:24:08 PM » Think I read Saville was brought in for questioning by the ripper squad. Could be wrong like

