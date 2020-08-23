Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jimmy Savile  (Read 979 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 075


Once in every lifetime


« on: August 23, 2020, 10:19:46 PM »
Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?

The bodies of two women were murdered and dumped a small number of yards away from Savile's flat.

It seems Savile and The Ripper were closer than thought.


Could Savile be the ultimate monster?
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 10:34:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 23, 2020, 10:19:46 PM
Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?



Errr........No.

He lived on the edge of Roundhay park where one of the victims was attacked.
Many people live on the edge of Roundhay Park. There is nothing at all to connect him to the Ripper murders other than he lived quite close to the scene of one of the crimes.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 280



« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 10:46:39 PM »
Saville was comfortably protected by colleagues and the the bbc ...

Will they ever learn their lesson
Skinz
Posts: 2 447


« Reply #3 on: August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM »
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time
LeeTublin
Posts: 73


« Reply #4 on: August 24, 2020, 07:50:14 AM »
I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.  klins
RedSteel
Posts: 9 720

UTB


« Reply #5 on: August 24, 2020, 07:54:34 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 24, 2020, 07:50:14 AM
I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.  klins

I heard that prank on the radio  :alf:
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #6 on: August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 963



« Reply #7 on: August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM »
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #9 on: August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎
Pile
Posts: 40 625



« Reply #11 on: August 24, 2020, 10:17:34 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #12 on: August 24, 2020, 10:36:01 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 963



« Reply #13 on: August 24, 2020, 10:53:13 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 24, 2020, 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 337


Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: August 24, 2020, 11:51:25 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 10:53:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 24, 2020, 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl

Your dog has more brains than you.....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: August 24, 2020, 11:53:12 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #16 on: August 24, 2020, 12:01:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:
evilghost
Posts: 2 654


« Reply #17 on: August 24, 2020, 12:06:57 PM »
Lol
Pile
Posts: 40 625



« Reply #18 on: August 24, 2020, 02:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 10:53:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 24, 2020, 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
Haha, I did question my reply but thought fuck it.  charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 963



« Reply #19 on: August 24, 2020, 04:02:59 PM »
Quote from: Pile on August 24, 2020, 02:30:12 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 10:53:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 24, 2020, 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 24, 2020, 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
Haha, I did question my reply but thought fuck it.  charles

 
Message board lurker
Posts: 568


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


« Reply #20 on: August 24, 2020, 10:24:08 PM »
Think I read Saville was brought in for questioning by the ripper squad. Could be wrong like
monkeyman
Posts: 10 984


« Reply #21 on: August 24, 2020, 10:25:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
  :nige:
Skinz
Posts: 2 447


« Reply #22 on: August 24, 2020, 10:42:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost

It was old skool detective filing back then, and that Wearside Jack? didn't help. Deaths could have been avoided if it weren't for his prank. Sayin that Sutcliffe was questioned a few times without the old Bill clocking on.
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:43:31 AM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on August 24, 2020, 10:24:08 PM
Think I read Saville was brought in for questioning by the ripper squad. Could be wrong like

He was questioned, but only cos he lived near the muder scene.
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:47:40 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 10:42:04 PM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost

It was old skool detective filing back then, and that Wearside Jack? didn't help. Deaths could have been avoided if it weren't for his prank. Sayin that Sutcliffe was questioned a few times without the old Bill clocking on.

Sutcliffe was questioned nine times. Mainly ruled out because he didn't have a Wearside accent.
His wife giving him alibi's for the nights murders took place didn't help either. 

On one of the nights the Sutcliffes were having a house warming party, so he had an alibi that could be corroberated by about 20 people. His Mrs never mentioned that at 11pm he ran her parents home to the other side of Bradford - and didn't come back for 3 hours. It was the same night a girl in Manchester was killed.  souey

Have a read of "Wicked beyond Belief". Absolutely superb book. You can get a copy for buttons in "The works" last time i looked.  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 12:01:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:


SO STOP HIDING THEN  👎

THEN YOU WILL SEE WHAT A REAL HIDING IS LIKE  👍🥊👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:49:06 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 12:01:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:


SO STOP HIDING THEN  👎

THEN YOU WILL SEE WHAT A REAL HIDING IS LIKE  👍🥊👍

Stop giving out false addresses then!! 

You came face to face with Ponce and did nowt - just chicken danced on a petrol station forecourt till your bewar dragged you back into the car by your ear. :nige:

You also knew where Capio was when you saw his car at his Mam's but again did nowt.

You're all piss and wind. 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:01:20 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:51:52 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:49:06 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 12:01:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 24, 2020, 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on August 24, 2020, 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:


SO STOP HIDING THEN  👎

THEN YOU WILL SEE WHAT A REAL HIDING IS LIKE  👍🥊👍

Stop giving out false addresses then!! 

You came face to face with Ponce and did nowt - just chicken danced on a petrol station forecourt till your bewar dragged you back into the car by your ear. :nige:

You also knew where Capio was when you saw his car at his Mam's but again did nowt.

You're all piss and wind. 


LIKE I WOULD GO ROUND SOMEONES MAMS HOUSE CAUSING CHEW YOU FUCKING CLOWN  🤡

I DON'T HAVE A CLUE WHAT COLOUR HIS CAR IS OR WHERE HIS MAM LIVES  👎

I DID HOWEVER GO IN MANY BOOZERS BEFORE BORO HOME GAMES LOOKING FOR HIM BUT THE CUNT KEPT WELL OUT THE TOWN..... STILL PLENTY OF TIME TO BUMP IN TO HIM AND SNITCHEN 👍

AND YOU IF YOU DECIDE TO VISIT THE TESTICLE SHOP AND BUY A PAIR  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:46:12 AM »
You posted on here at the time about seeing his car outside his Mam's house. You could easily have waited for him to come out if you were so desperate to find him that you were touring pubs looking for him. 

And what were you goinng to do if you found him in a packed pub? You could hardly start something in front of hundreds of people  :jackanory:

Just more bullshit 

Got to have a good memory if you are going to tell lies Little Mark   charles

  :wanker:
Pile
Posts: 40 625



« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM »
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 748


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.

I don't think Bernie plays a hard man act at all, I don't remember him saying he wanted to fight.

Making threats on a message board is pretty fucking stupid tbh, if you do end up in a scrap it'll be used in court against you.
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.

I've not had a fight since i was at school and have no intention of starting now.

I just enjoy ridiculing this clown who has threatened just about every person on this board yet has not followed up on a single one of them, despite having ample opportunity to do so.

He's even PM'd me an address telling me to get round there and fight him - only for him to send rifle a different address. It's all an act, though who he thinks is impressed is a mystery.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 075


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:32:02 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:10:43 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.

I've not had a fight since i was at school and have no intention of starting now.

I just enjoy ridiculing this clown who has threatened just about every person on this board yet has not followed up on a single one of them, despite having ample opportunity to do so.

He's even PM'd me an address telling me to get round there and fight him - only for him to send rifle a different address. It's all an act, though who he thinks is impressed is a mystery.

So why not just give us all a break and ignore him.

You cant because hes in your head.

Let it go ffs
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:04:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:32:02 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:10:43 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.

I've not had a fight since i was at school and have no intention of starting now.

I just enjoy ridiculing this clown who has threatened just about every person on this board yet has not followed up on a single one of them, despite having ample opportunity to do so.

He's even PM'd me an address telling me to get round there and fight him - only for him to send rifle a different address. It's all an act, though who he thinks is impressed is a mystery.

So why not just give us all a break and ignore him.

You cant because hes in your head.

Let it go ffs

Your patter really is superb  mcl
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 075


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 04:12:18 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:04:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:32:02 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:10:43 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.

I've not had a fight since i was at school and have no intention of starting now.

I just enjoy ridiculing this clown who has threatened just about every person on this board yet has not followed up on a single one of them, despite having ample opportunity to do so.

He's even PM'd me an address telling me to get round there and fight him - only for him to send rifle a different address. It's all an act, though who he thinks is impressed is a mystery.

So why not just give us all a break and ignore him.

You cant because hes in your head.

Let it go ffs

Your patter really is superb  mcl


It's not patter, it's the truth.

Just let it go Bernie. Anyone who knows Lids the poster, knows he's been this character since fmttm, yet it still gets people like you wound up to fuck.

How about changing the record?
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:36:47 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:12:18 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:04:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:32:02 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:10:43 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:47:04 AM
Bernie, if youre gonna call Liddle out on this subject why dont you arrange to meet him and air your grievances in person? Im sure hell tell you what pub hes in if you want to. Alternatively, you could take my preferred approach and stop with the inferred hard man act.

Just a thought.

I've not had a fight since i was at school and have no intention of starting now.

I just enjoy ridiculing this clown who has threatened just about every person on this board yet has not followed up on a single one of them, despite having ample opportunity to do so.

He's even PM'd me an address telling me to get round there and fight him - only for him to send rifle a different address. It's all an act, though who he thinks is impressed is a mystery.

So why not just give us all a break and ignore him.

You cant because hes in your head.

Let it go ffs

Your patter really is superb  mcl


It's not patter, it's the truth.

Just let it go Bernie. Anyone who knows Lids the poster, knows he's been this character since fmttm, yet it still gets people like you wound up to fuck.

How about changing the record?

I remember him on FMTTM. He got torn a new one on there as well.

It's only him who gets wound up. I enjoy keeping him in my pocket and getting him so angry that he starts issuing threats of violence in an impotent rage. :meltdown:

You should get your tongue out of his arse and stop idolising him like a teenage girl idolises Justin beiber. It's not a good look.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 075


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:40:43 AM »
Thats original Bernie.....

In your pocket? Give over. The two of you are as bad as each other. Like I said earlier just ignore him, but you cant, because you claim hes in your pocket.

Grown ups eh......
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:52:22 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:40:43 AM
Thats original Bernie.....

In your pocket? Give over. The two of you are as bad as each other. Like I said earlier just ignore him, but you cant, because you claim hes in your pocket.

Grown ups eh......

Why would i ignore him? I enjoy tormenting him. The fact he sends me threats in PM's at 7am makes me piss myself that i've wound him up that much.  :nige: :meltdown:
maggi
Posts: 408


WLM


« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:26:43 AM »
Your life has to be pretty sad if thats what you get your enjoyment out of.


And I normally agree with most of what you say when you arent hating/arguing with him.

To anyone looking in you just look a bit sad.  Majority of your posts are about him and its getting worse.  As others have said.   Maybe just ignoring each other might be the best solution.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:37:07 AM »
^^^^^^^^^


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bernie
Posts: 5 713


« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:43:03 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Your life has to be pretty sad if thats what you get your enjoyment out of.


And I normally agree with most of what you say when you arent hating/arguing with him.

To anyone looking in you just look a bit sad.  Majority of your posts are about him and its getting worse.  As others have said.   Maybe just ignoring each other might be the best solution.



Well, you can always ignore them.

I'm bored at work (You will notice i rarely post evenings & weekends) and wrapping him around my finger is better then working  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 299

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:46:27 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:43:03 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Your life has to be pretty sad if thats what you get your enjoyment out of.


And I normally agree with most of what you say when you arent hating/arguing with him.

To anyone looking in you just look a bit sad.  Majority of your posts are about him and its getting worse.  As others have said.   Maybe just ignoring each other might be the best solution.



Well, you can always ignore them.

I'm bored at work (You will notice i rarely post evenings & weekends) and wrapping him around my finger is better then working  :like:

WHAT A SAD SACK..... STILL HAVING TO WORK AT YOUR AGE. 👎😂😂😂👎

I'M OFF TO COSTA DEL REDCAR ON THE PISS. 🍻🍻🍻🍻😜 ENJOYING MESELF.... FISH AND CHIPS TOO  👍😎👍

GET BACK TO GRAFT YOU BIG LOSER  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
