August 25, 2020, 10:32:06 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Jimmy Savile  (Read 691 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 067


Once in every lifetime


« on: August 23, 2020, 10:19:46 PM »
Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?

The bodies of two women were murdered and dumped a small number of yards away from Savile's flat.

It seems Savile and The Ripper were closer than thought.


Could Savile be the ultimate monster?
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 10:34:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 23, 2020, 10:19:46 PM
Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?



Errr........No.

He lived on the edge of Roundhay park where one of the victims was attacked.
Many people live on the edge of Roundhay Park. There is nothing at all to connect him to the Ripper murders other than he lived quite close to the scene of one of the crimes.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 275



« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 10:46:39 PM »
Saville was comfortably protected by colleagues and the the bbc ...

Will they ever learn their lesson
Skinz
Posts: 2 443


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM »
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time
LeeTublin
Posts: 72


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:50:14 AM »
I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.  klins
RedSteel
Posts: 9 710

UTB


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 07:50:14 AM
I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.  klins

I heard that prank on the radio  :alf:
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 957



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM »
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 276

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 276

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎
Pile
Posts: 40 605



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:17:34 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:36:01 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 957



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:53:13 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 325


Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:51:25 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:53:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl

Your dog has more brains than you.....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 276

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:53:12 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:
evilghost
Posts: 2 654


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:06:57 PM »
Lol
Pile
Posts: 40 605



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:53:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
Haha, I did question my reply but thought fuck it.  charles
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 957



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:02:59 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:30:12 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:53:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
Haha, I did question my reply but thought fuck it.  charles

 
Message board lurker
Posts: 568


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:24:08 PM »
Think I read Saville was brought in for questioning by the ripper squad. Could be wrong like
monkeyman
Posts: 10 973


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:25:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
  :nige:
Skinz
Posts: 2 443


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost

It was old skool detective filing back then, and that Wearside Jack? didn't help. Deaths could have been avoided if it weren't for his prank. Sayin that Sutcliffe was questioned a few times without the old Bill clocking on.
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:43:31 AM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on Yesterday at 10:24:08 PM
Think I read Saville was brought in for questioning by the ripper squad. Could be wrong like

He was questioned, but only cos he lived near the muder scene.
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:47:40 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 10:42:04 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost

It was old skool detective filing back then, and that Wearside Jack? didn't help. Deaths could have been avoided if it weren't for his prank. Sayin that Sutcliffe was questioned a few times without the old Bill clocking on.

Sutcliffe was questioned nine times. Mainly ruled out because he didn't have a Wearside accent.
His wife giving him alibi's for the nights murders took place didn't help either. 

On one of the nights the Sutcliffes were having a house warming party, so he had an alibi that could be corroberated by about 20 people. His Mrs never mentioned that at 11pm he ran her parents home to the other side of Bradford - and didn't come back for 3 hours. It was the same night a girl in Manchester was killed.  souey

Have a read of "Wicked beyond Belief". Absolutely superb book. You can get a copy for buttons in "The works" last time i looked.  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 276

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:49:06 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:


SO STOP HIDING THEN  👎

THEN YOU WILL SEE WHAT A REAL HIDING IS LIKE  👍🥊👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:51:52 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:49:06 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:


SO STOP HIDING THEN  👎

THEN YOU WILL SEE WHAT A REAL HIDING IS LIKE  👍🥊👍

Stop giving out false addresses then!! 

You came face to face with Ponce and did nowt - just chicken danced on a petrol station forecourt till your bewar dragged you back into the car by your ear. :nige:

You also knew where Capio was when you saw his car at his Mam's but again did nowt.

You're all piss and wind. 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 276

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:01:20 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:51:52 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:49:06 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:53:12 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:36:01 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?

WE WILL SEE WHO HAS LITTLE LEGS WHEN I'M KICKING YOU ALL AROUND THE CAR PARK  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

Oh give it a rest you senile old cunt.  :wanker:

You've threatened every single person on this board, yet never done a thing. :wanker:


SO STOP HIDING THEN  👎

THEN YOU WILL SEE WHAT A REAL HIDING IS LIKE  👍🥊👍

Stop giving out false addresses then!! 

You came face to face with Ponce and did nowt - just chicken danced on a petrol station forecourt till your bewar dragged you back into the car by your ear. :nige:

You also knew where Capio was when you saw his car at his Mam's but again did nowt.

You're all piss and wind. 


LIKE I WOULD GO ROUND SOMEONES MAMS HOUSE CAUSING CHEW YOU FUCKING CLOWN  🤡

I DON'T HAVE A CLUE WHAT COLOUR HIS CAR IS OR WHERE HIS MAM LIVES  👎

I DID HOWEVER GO IN MANY BOOZERS BEFORE BORO HOME GAMES LOOKING FOR HIM BUT THE CUNT KEPT WELL OUT THE TOWN..... STILL PLENTY OF TIME TO BUMP IN TO HIM AND SNITCHEN 👍

AND YOU IF YOU DECIDE TO VISIT THE TESTICLE SHOP AND BUY A PAIR  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡
Bernie
Posts: 5 699


« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:46:12 AM »
You posted on here at the time about seeing his car outside his Mam's house. You could easily have waited for him to come out if you were so desperate to find him that you were touring pubs looking for him. 

And what were you goinng to do if you found him in a packed pub? You could hardly start something in front of hundreds of people  :jackanory:

Just more bullshit 

Got to have a good memory if you are going to tell lies Little Mark   charles

  :wanker:
