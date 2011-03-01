RIK MAYALL

Posts: 12 065Once in every lifetime Jimmy Savile « on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 PM » Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?



The bodies of two women were murdered and dumped a small number of yards away from Savile's flat.



It seems Savile and The Ripper were closer than thought.





Posts: 5 693 Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:19:46 PM Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?







Errr........No.



He lived on the edge of Roundhay park where one of the victims was attacked.

Many people live on the edge of Roundhay Park. There is nothing at all to connect him to the Ripper murders other than he lived quite close to the scene of one of the crimes.

Posts: 9 274 Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM » Saville was comfortably protected by colleagues and the the bbc ...



Posts: 2 438 Re: Jimmy Savile « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:28:39 AM »



It was just down this embankment



https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6



That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her



That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted...........

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime