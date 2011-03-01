Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jimmy Savile  (Read 335 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 065


Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 PM »
Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?

The bodies of two women were murdered and dumped a small number of yards away from Savile's flat.

It seems Savile and The Ripper were closer than thought.


Could Savile be the ultimate monster?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
Posts: 5 687


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:19:46 PM
Was he the other Yorkshire Ripper?



Errr........No.

He lived on the edge of Roundhay park where one of the victims was attacked.
Many people live on the edge of Roundhay Park. There is nothing at all to connect him to the Ripper murders other than he lived quite close to the scene of one of the crimes.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 274



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 PM »
Saville was comfortably protected by colleagues and the the bbc ...

Will they ever learn their lesson
Skinz
Posts: 2 437


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:28:39 AM »
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time
LeeTublin
Posts: 69


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:50:14 AM »
I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.  klins
RedSteel
Posts: 9 706

UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:54:34 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 07:50:14 AM
I remember when Jim fixed it for me to milk a cow blindfolded.  klins

I heard that prank on the radio  :alf:
Bernie
Posts: 5 687


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 952



« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:24:52 AM »
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 262

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:25:14 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bernie
Posts: 5 687


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:18:18 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 262

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎
Pile
Posts: 40 597



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:17:34 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)
Bernie
Posts: 5 687


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:36:01 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:22:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:25:14 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:08:11 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:28:39 AM
We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.

It was just down this embankment

https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6

A tramp was living down there at the time

That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her  souey

The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted........... lost


FUCK ME IT'S  TOSH LINES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's called reading a book. You should try it sometime  :like:


BERNIE THE BOOKWORM  😂😂😂

WE ALL KNOW THE BOOKS YOU LIKE CUNTO  👎

What books would they be then little legs?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 952



« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:53:13 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:17:34 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:24:52 AM
I was in a hotel on Otley Road the night he killed the girl from North Ormesby. The people in the bar inspected the register to look at my handwriting. They thought I was a geordie. It wasnt me. Murderers are normally right wing, obv.
True story Bob. 

Jozef Stalin (23 million deaths)
Mao Zedong (49-78 million deaths)

haha, that was easy fishing, my man  mcl
