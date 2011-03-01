We used to knock about the same time where that prostitute was found cut up in Manchester. The one with the 5 pound note.
It was just down this embankment https://goo.gl/maps/GsYfnTHwrxZc1X9y6
A tramp was living down there at the time
That was the one where Sutcliffe realised he'd fucked up by not retreiving a fiver he'd given her before he topped her. He went back to her undiscovered body a week later to try and find it. He couldn't locate it (It was in a secret compartment of her handbag that the cops found) and in a rage tried to decapitate her
The serial No on the note allowed them to trace the note (after a huge effort with help from the bank of England) and narrow it down to being put in the wage packets of half a dozen companies - about 500 blokes. But none of them had Wearside accent so the theory was discounted...........