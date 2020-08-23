Welcome,
August 26, 2020, 06:28:47 PM
600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
Topic: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy (Read 435 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
on:
August 23, 2020, 09:03:31 PM
Hopefully well see this being reached over the next two days.
Probably only got another 18 months before Broad joins Jimmy in the 600 club.
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #1 on:
August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #2 on:
August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler
tunstall
Posts: 3 675
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #3 on:
August 23, 2020, 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick
RedSteel
Posts: 9 723
UTB
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #4 on:
August 23, 2020, 09:37:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on August 23, 2020, 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick
Or Derrick Pringle
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #5 on:
August 23, 2020, 09:39:02 PM
Alan Mullally
Dean Headley
Alex Tudor
remember scoring 99
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #6 on:
August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 051
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #7 on:
August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
Sounds amazing.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #8 on:
August 23, 2020, 10:26:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
Sounds amazing.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #9 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #10 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #11 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
^^the brains of
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #12 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:17:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
Sounds amazing.
Wasnt really.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #13 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:18:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
^^the brains of
Can you explain what you meant by the Alistair Cook comparison please mate?
You are the brains of the outfit, after all
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #14 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:21:23 PM
It was a tongue in cheek comment in relation to the bowlers and their merits.
With your towering slumlord intelect I would have expected you to understand I wasn't comparing a player with 598 test wickets and a player with 1.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #15 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Can you explain what you meant by this?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #16 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Can you explain what you meant by this?
Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 946
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #17 on:
August 23, 2020, 11:42:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Can you explain what you meant by this?
Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #18 on:
August 24, 2020, 06:47:54 AM
Matty ruins another thread.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 723
UTB
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #19 on:
August 24, 2020, 07:03:44 AM
Quote from: Ben G on August 24, 2020, 06:47:54 AM
Matty ruins another thread.
Hopefully as the day goes on we can get this thread back on track Ben. All Cricket Threads Matter.
calamity
Posts: 8 311
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #20 on:
August 24, 2020, 08:47:14 AM
I was watching on a stream yesterday and there was an idiot Aussie commentator who claimed the pitch had been set up for Jimmy. As if a pitch giving up 856 first innings runs was easy for the bowlers
Bernie
Posts: 5 723
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #21 on:
August 24, 2020, 09:21:57 AM
How the fuck does Phil Tufnell get to earn a living as a cricket commentator
He was absolute fucking dog shit as a player. Also has convictions for twatting his Mrs
Can't stand the lazy scruffy cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #22 on:
August 24, 2020, 12:17:50 PM
Dropped catches
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 07:42:17 AM »
Missed the moment as I was cycling.
Amazingly, since 2014 his bowling average is around 21.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 965
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 07:59:01 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler
Spat my tea out
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 08:33:26 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:59:01 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler
Spat my tea out
Like when the judge read out your sentence after your Solicitor told you it would be suspended?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 965
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 09:12:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 08:33:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 07:59:01 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler
Spat my tea out
Like when the judge read out your sentence after your Solicitor told you it would be suspended?
haaaaannngggg on. That's some other poster name that bangs on about this madness. Is it Oldfield or something? I don't take notes like some.
Can't wait for Ronaldo to retire so it can dawn on us all what a reasonable footballer he is, you bullshitting idiot. Ever played any sport? School teams? Local leagues?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 09:14:03 AM »
You done a bit of bird Bob?
Always had you down as a car jacker.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 09:26:31 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:14:03 AM
You done a bit of bird Bob?
Always had you down as a car jacker.
He most certainly has, doesn't like to talk about it though.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 199
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 02:42:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
i think we will Bob, he is already seen as one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time.
Why would he need to retire for me to recognise that.....are you fishing again you rapscallion you
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 768
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 03:28:34 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 02:42:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
i think we will Bob, he is already seen as one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time.
Why would he need to retire for me to recognise that.....are you fishing again you rapscallion you
Did Matty pick up the weasel phone and ask for your contribution on this thread, Dr Gobshyte?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 965
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 05:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:14:03 AM
You done a bit of bird Bob?
Always had you down as a car jacker.
Riding a bike without lights, urinating in public, kidnap and multiple murder.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 05:51:21 PM »
Sounds like a good night that.
calamity
Posts: 8 311
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 06:16:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 05:51:21 PM
Sounds like a good night that.
It was a working lunch, followed by him crapping on a glass coffee table for dessert
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 051
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 06:21:24 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 06:16:45 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 05:51:21 PM
Sounds like a good night that.
It was a working lunch, followed by him crapping on a glass coffee table for dessert
Now that would pique my interest.
Although only if he had solely eaten marzipan for a full month beforehand.
