August 26, 2020, 06:28:42 PM
Author Topic: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
Ben G
« on: August 23, 2020, 09:03:31 PM »
Hopefully well see this being reached over the next two days.

Probably only got another 18 months before Broad joins Jimmy in the 600 club.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM »
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 
« Reply #3 on: August 23, 2020, 09:22:06 PM »
He's no Andy Caddick
« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2020, 09:37:56 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on August 23, 2020, 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick

Or Derrick Pringle 

 monkey
« Reply #5 on: August 23, 2020, 09:39:02 PM »
Alan Mullally  :bc:


Dean Headley  :bc:


Alex Tudor  klins remember scoring 99
« Reply #6 on: August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM »
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.

« Reply #7 on: August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.
« Reply #8 on: August 23, 2020, 10:26:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.

 
« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM »
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 
« Reply #10 on: August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
« Reply #11 on: August 23, 2020, 11:14:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs

^^the brains of  :matty:
« Reply #12 on: August 23, 2020, 11:17:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.

Wasnt really.
« Reply #13 on: August 23, 2020, 11:18:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs

^^the brains of  :matty:




Can you explain what you meant by the Alistair Cook comparison please mate?



You are the brains of the outfit, after all
« Reply #14 on: August 23, 2020, 11:21:23 PM »
It was a tongue in cheek comment in relation to the bowlers and their merits.

With your towering slumlord intelect I would have expected you to understand I wasn't comparing a player with 598 test wickets and a player with 1.
« Reply #15 on: August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?
« Reply #16 on: August 23, 2020, 11:33:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?


Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?

« Reply #17 on: August 23, 2020, 11:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?


Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?




 souey souey souey souey
« Reply #18 on: August 24, 2020, 06:47:54 AM »
Matty ruins another thread.

« Reply #19 on: August 24, 2020, 07:03:44 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 24, 2020, 06:47:54 AM
Matty ruins another thread.



Hopefully as the day goes on we can get this thread back on track Ben. All Cricket Threads Matter.  :like:
« Reply #20 on: August 24, 2020, 08:47:14 AM »
I was watching on a stream yesterday and there was an idiot Aussie commentator who claimed the pitch had been set up for Jimmy. As if a pitch giving up 856 first innings runs was easy for the bowlers  souey :meltdown:
« Reply #21 on: August 24, 2020, 09:21:57 AM »
How the fuck does Phil Tufnell get to earn a living as a cricket commentator 

He was absolute fucking dog shit as a player. Also has convictions for twatting his Mrs  :wanker:

Can't stand the lazy scruffy cunt.  :redcard:
« Reply #22 on: August 24, 2020, 12:17:50 PM »
Dropped catches  lost
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:42:17 AM »
Missed the moment as I was cycling.

Amazingly, since 2014 his bowling average is around 21.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:59:01 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 

Spat my tea out
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:33:26 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:59:01 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 

Spat my tea out

Like when the judge read out your sentence after your Solicitor told you it would be suspended?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:12:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:33:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:59:01 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 

Spat my tea out

Like when the judge read out your sentence after your Solicitor told you it would be suspended?

haaaaannngggg on. That's some other poster name that bangs on about this madness. Is it Oldfield or something? I don't take notes like some.

Can't wait for Ronaldo to retire so it can dawn on us all what a reasonable footballer he is, you bullshitting idiot. Ever played any sport? School teams? Local leagues?

 :nige: :nige: :nige:
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:14:03 AM »
You done a bit of bird Bob?

Always had you down as a car jacker.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:26:31 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:14:03 AM
You done a bit of bird Bob?

Always had you down as a car jacker.



He most certainly has, doesn't like to talk about it though.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:42:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.



i think we will Bob, he is already seen as one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time.
Why would he need to retire for me to recognise that.....are you fishing again you rapscallion you  mcl
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:28:34 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:42:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.



i think we will Bob, he is already seen as one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time.
Why would he need to retire for me to recognise that.....are you fishing again you rapscallion you  mcl

Did Matty pick up the weasel phone and ask for your contribution on this thread, Dr Gobshyte?  mcl
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:14:03 AM
You done a bit of bird Bob?

Always had you down as a car jacker.



Riding a bike without lights, urinating in public, kidnap and multiple murder.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:51:21 PM »
Sounds like a good night that.
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:16:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 05:51:21 PM
Sounds like a good night that.

It was a working lunch, followed by him crapping on a glass coffee table for dessert
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:21:24 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 06:16:45 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 05:51:21 PM
Sounds like a good night that.

It was a working lunch, followed by him crapping on a glass coffee table for dessert

Now that would pique my interest.

Although only if he had solely eaten marzipan for a full month beforehand.
