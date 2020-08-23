Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy  (Read 334 times)
Ben G
« on: August 23, 2020, 09:03:31 PM »
Hopefully well see this being reached over the next two days.

Probably only got another 18 months before Broad joins Jimmy in the 600 club.
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 744


« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM »
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
« Reply #3 on: August 23, 2020, 09:22:06 PM »
He's no Andy Caddick
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2020, 09:37:56 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on August 23, 2020, 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick

Or Derrick Pringle 

 monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: August 23, 2020, 09:39:02 PM »
Alan Mullally  :bc:


Dean Headley  :bc:


Alex Tudor  klins remember scoring 99
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM »
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.

Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: August 23, 2020, 10:26:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM »
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: August 23, 2020, 11:14:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs

^^the brains of  :matty:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: August 23, 2020, 11:17:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 23, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on August 23, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.

Wasnt really.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: August 23, 2020, 11:18:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs

^^the brains of  :matty:




Can you explain what you meant by the Alistair Cook comparison please mate?



You are the brains of the outfit, after all
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: August 23, 2020, 11:21:23 PM »
It was a tongue in cheek comment in relation to the bowlers and their merits.

With your towering slumlord intelect I would have expected you to understand I wasn't comparing a player with 598 test wickets and a player with 1.
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: August 23, 2020, 11:33:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?


Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?

El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: August 23, 2020, 11:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?


Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?




 souey souey souey souey
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #18 on: August 24, 2020, 06:47:54 AM »
Matty ruins another thread.

Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #19 on: August 24, 2020, 07:03:44 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 24, 2020, 06:47:54 AM
Matty ruins another thread.



Hopefully as the day goes on we can get this thread back on track Ben. All Cricket Threads Matter.  :like:
calamity
« Reply #20 on: August 24, 2020, 08:47:14 AM »
I was watching on a stream yesterday and there was an idiot Aussie commentator who claimed the pitch had been set up for Jimmy. As if a pitch giving up 856 first innings runs was easy for the bowlers  souey :meltdown:
Bernie
« Reply #21 on: August 24, 2020, 09:21:57 AM »
How the fuck does Phil Tufnell get to earn a living as a cricket commentator 

He was absolute fucking dog shit as a player. Also has convictions for twatting his Mrs  :wanker:

Can't stand the lazy scruffy cunt.  :redcard:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: August 24, 2020, 12:17:50 PM »
Dropped catches  lost
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:42:17 AM »
Missed the moment as I was cycling.

Amazingly, since 2014 his bowling average is around 21.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:59:01 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 

Spat my tea out
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:33:26 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:59:01 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 23, 2020, 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 23, 2020, 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 

Spat my tea out

Like when the judge read out your sentence after your Solicitor told you it would be suspended?
