August 24, 2020, 07:10:33 AM
600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
Ben G
Yesterday at 09:03:31 PM
Hopefully well see this being reached over the next two days.

Probably only got another 18 months before Broad joins Jimmy in the 600 club.
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
El Capitan
Yesterday at 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler 
tunstall
Yesterday at 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick
RedSteel
Yesterday at 09:37:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick

Or Derrick Pringle 

 monkey
El Capitan
Yesterday at 09:39:02 PM
Alan Mullally  :bc:


Dean Headley  :bc:


Alex Tudor  klins remember scoring 99
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.

CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.
El Capitan
Yesterday at 10:26:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.

 
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 
El Capitan
Yesterday at 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs

^^the brains of  :matty:
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 11:17:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.



Sounds amazing.

Wasnt really.
El Capitan
Yesterday at 11:18:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy) 


^^^ the brains of the RWNJs

^^the brains of  :matty:




Can you explain what you meant by the Alistair Cook comparison please mate?



You are the brains of the outfit, after all
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
It was a tongue in cheek comment in relation to the bowlers and their merits.

With your towering slumlord intelect I would have expected you to understand I wasn't comparing a player with 598 test wickets and a player with 1.
El Capitan
Yesterday at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?


Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?

El Capitan
Yesterday at 11:42:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.




Can you explain what you meant by this?


Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?




 souey souey souey souey
Ben G
Mountain King
Today at 06:47:54 AM
Matty ruins another thread.

RedSteel
Today at 07:03:44 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:47:54 AM
Matty ruins another thread.



Hopefully as the day goes on we can get this thread back on track Ben. All Cricket Threads Matter.  :like:
