August 23, 2020, 11:48:01 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
Author
Topic: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy (Read 132 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 932
600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
on:
Today
at 09:03:31 PM
Hopefully well see this being reached over the next two days.
Probably only got another 18 months before Broad joins Jimmy in the 600 club.
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 718
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:21:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:10:01 PM
Truly a remarkable achievement, we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Hes been widely acknowledged for at least the last 5 years as the greatest ever English bowler
tunstall
Posts: 3 671
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick
RedSteel
Posts: 9 703
UTB
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:37:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 09:22:06 PM
He's no Andy Caddick
Or Derrick Pringle
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:39:02 PM
Alan Mullally
Dean Headley
Alex Tudor
remember scoring 99
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 932
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 023
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
Sounds amazing.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:26:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
Sounds amazing.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 718
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 718
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
^^the brains of
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 932
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:17:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 10:16:21 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:16:04 PM
I saw Alan Mullally take a wicket at The Oval.
Sounds amazing.
Wasnt really.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:18:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:11:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:09:13 PM
Alistair Cook has a test wicket (and a better average than Jimmy)
^^^ the brains of the RWNJs
^^the brains of
Can you explain what you meant by the Alistair Cook comparison please mate?
You are the brains of the outfit, after all
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 718
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:21:23 PM
It was a tongue in cheek comment in relation to the bowlers and their merits.
With your towering slumlord intelect I would have expected you to understand I wasn't comparing a player with 598 test wickets and a player with 1.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Can you explain what you meant by this?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 718
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Can you explain what you meant by this?
Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 919
Re: 600 Test Wickets for Jimmy
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:42:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:25:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:10:01 PM
we won't know what a fantastic bowler Jimmy has been until he retires.
Can you explain what you meant by this?
Were you happy with the Alistair Cook comparison? Haven't you made yourself look enough of a twat yet?
