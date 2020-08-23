Welcome,
August 23, 2020, 07:17:29 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Geordies after two Boro players
Topic: Geordies after two Boro players
Pile
Geordies after two Boro players
Or so Ive just been told, not sure why they would be unless theyre from the U23/U18, anyone else heard anything? The person who told the bloke who told me would know, if it even happened.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Re: Geordies after two Boro players
Or so Ive just been told, not sure why they would be unless theyre from the U23/U18, anyone else heard anything? The person who told the bloke who told me would know, if it even happened.
I know they were looking at coulson in January
Pile
Re: Geordies after two Boro players
Maybe Warnock wants to keep Johnson and cash in on Coulson? Neither are a solid left back or out and out left winger so itll be hard to accommodate both.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
