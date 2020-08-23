Welcome,
August 23, 2020, 05:46:42 PM
Derby not to be deducted points
Topic: Derby not to be deducted points (Read 23 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 090
Derby not to be deducted points
Today
at 05:32:52 PM »
All over Twitter and just had a message off one of my Derby supporting pals taking the piss saying they've got away with it.
Be a shame that if true.
