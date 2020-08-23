Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 23, 2020, 07:17:18 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FTAO LEON TROTSKY
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FTAO LEON TROTSKY (Read 175 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 558
FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
on:
Today
at 04:38:38 PM »
We letting bygones be bygones kid, together we are stronger
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 958
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:43:37 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 04:38:38 PM
We letting bygones be bygones kid, together we are stronger
GO ON LIDS FORGIVE AND FORGET MATE LIFE IS TO SHORT MATE
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 702
UTB
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:45:51 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 04:38:38 PM
We letting bygones be bygones kid,
together we are stronger
That's a quote taken from Planet of the Apes
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 558
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:48:29 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 04:45:51 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 04:38:38 PM
We letting bygones be bygones kid,
together we are stronger
That's a quote taken from Planet of the Apes
When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 379
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:49:55 PM »
I dont know what to reach for first - a violin or a sick bucket....
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 558
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:51:23 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:49:55 PM
I dont know what to reach for first - a violin or a sick bucket....
HOLGATECARROTBUM
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 379
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:53:58 PM »
Wow, great retort, sounds like that of a 12 year old kid. Congratulations.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 558
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:58:04 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 04:53:58 PM
Wow, great retort, sounds like that of a 12 year old kid. Congratulations.
I bet your arse looks like a snowmans beak
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 379
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:03:22 PM »
No wonder you dont like One Boro. All of those big words and long sentences- must be a tad hard to one intellectually challenged.....
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 558
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 05:03:22 PM
No wonder you dont like One Boro. All of those big words and long sentences- must be a tad hard to one intellectually challenged.....
Your talking about intelligence, I'm not the one who attracts rabbits to my anus carrot bum
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 379
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:59:36 PM »
You are a fucking idiot, no wonder you get on well with Monty.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 558
Re: FTAO LEON TROTSKY
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:16:51 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:59:36 PM
You are a fucking idiot, no wonder you get on well with Monty.
Cheers for that bugs bummy
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...