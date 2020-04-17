Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Land of hope and Glory, Rule Brittania to be axed?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 383


Yesterday at 04:08:59 PM
Not that many on here will be avid viewers of Last Night of the Proms , BBC are looking into axing these two from it. Because it may now upset some sensitive souls - especially the BLMs.....

To me it is tradition. Do any singers really analyse the words line by line?

It is shit like this that will divide rather than unite the nation. If the Beeb do this I have no doubt the backlash will be loud and extensive
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 261


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:15:42 PM
Truth http://youtu.be/ukWEsIo8hH4     
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 383


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:39:08 PM
And the lady leading the singing? South African black opera singer.....
Bruce*
Posts: 72


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:16:55 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 04:39:08 PM
And the lady leading the singing? South African black good opera singer.....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 266

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #4 on: Today at 09:14:45 AM
FUCK OFF BRUCE.....

YOU FUCKING DOYLUM 👎
Bernie
Posts: 5 690


Reply #5 on: Today at 09:19:43 AM
Should broadcast the fucker every single morning on TV and radio.
OzzyPorter
Posts: 436


Reply #6 on: Today at 09:25:22 AM
Oversensitive members of the BAME community, far left non members of the BAME community and general idiots are going to start a race war if they aren't careful. Silly people should find something else to fill up the hours in their dull lives.
Bruce*
Posts: 72


Reply #7 on: Today at 11:06:23 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 09:25:22 AM
Oversensitive members of the BIGOTED community and general idiots are going to start a race war if they aren't careful. Silly people should find something else to fill up the hours in their dull lives.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 321


Pack o cunts


Reply #8 on: Today at 11:50:23 AM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 11:06:23 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 09:25:22 AM
Oversensitive members of the BIGOTED community and general idiots are going to start a race war if they aren't careful. Silly people should find something else to fill up the hours in their dull lives.

Do fuck off you stupid cunt

 
OzzyPorter
Posts: 436


Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:22 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 11:06:23 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 09:25:22 AM
Oversensitive members of the BIGOTED community and general idiots are going to start a race war if they aren't careful. Silly people should find something else to fill up the hours in their dull lives.

You're probably on a wind up here so I'm not going to further admonish you for your stupidity.
