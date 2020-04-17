Not that many on here will be avid viewers of Last Night of the Proms , BBC are looking into axing these two from it. Because it may now upset some sensitive souls - especially the BLMs.....
To me it is tradition. Do any singers really analyse the words line by line?
It is shit like this that will divide rather than unite the nation. If the Beeb do this I have no doubt the backlash will be loud and extensive
Oversensitive members of the BIGOTED community and general idiots are going to start a race war if they aren't careful. Silly people should find something else to fill up the hours in their dull lives.