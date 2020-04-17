Not that many on here will be avid viewers of Last Night of the Proms , BBC are looking into axing these two from it. Because it may now upset some sensitive souls - especially the BLMs.....



To me it is tradition. Do any singers really analyse the words line by line?



It is shit like this that will divide rather than unite the nation. If the Beeb do this I have no doubt the backlash will be loud and extensive



Oversensitive members of the BIGOTED community and general idiots are going to start a race war if they aren't careful. Silly people should find something else to fill up the hours in their dull lives.

