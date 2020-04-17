Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍  (Read 555 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 11:29:05 AM »
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PICTURE  👍
Mickgaz
Online Online

Posts: 88


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:44:42 AM »
Is it Ronnie Coyle ?
clag01
Online Online

Posts: 197


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:09:49 PM »
Brian Laws
Logged
RedSteel
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:33 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 12:09:49 PM
Brian Laws

 :like:
El Capitan
Online Online

Posts: 42 898


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:53:13 PM »
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
monkeyman
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 958


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:56:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:53:13 PM
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
YES
El Capitan
Online Online

Posts: 42 898


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:03:40 PM »
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle



 monkey lost
CapsDave
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 181


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:59 PM »
 souey
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 893


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:04 PM »
 lost lost lost lost

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:03:40 PM
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle



 monkey lost

LAWS IS WELL BEHIND THE FRONT 3 YOU UTTER FUCKING DICKHEAD  👍🤡👍
El Capitan
Online Online

Posts: 42 898


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:39:23 PM »
 
clag01
Online Online

Posts: 197


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:47 PM »
Yeah but he's in the middle of the pic.  :pd:
RedSteel
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:48:12 PM »
Lee Turnbull ?
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:19:21 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 01:44:47 PM
Yeah but he's in the middle of the pic.  :pd:


IS HE FUCK MR FUCKING MAGGOO  👎🤓👎
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:09:50 PM »
FUCKING HELL.... CALL YERSELF BORO FANS  👎🙄👎
Mickgaz
Online Online

Posts: 88


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:17:05 PM »
Ok I will go for Dave hodgson
tevez
Offline Offline

Posts: 230


« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:22:37 PM »
Alan comfort the victor.
Mickgaz
Online Online

Posts: 88


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:25:21 PM »
Too early for Alan comfort
tevez
Offline Offline

Posts: 230


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:27:21 PM »
Pat cuff
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:28:39 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 03:25:21 PM
Too early for Alan comfort

NOT HODGEY NEITHER  👎
RedSteel
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

UTB


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:51:11 PM »
Gary Gill
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:52:56 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:51:11 PM
Gary Gill


THAT USELESS CUNT IS ON THE LEFT.... COLIN COOPER ON THE RIGHT 👍
tevez
Offline Offline

Posts: 230


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:54:25 PM »
Alan ross
RedSteel
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

UTB


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:55:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:52:56 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:51:11 PM
Gary Gill


THAT USELESS CUNT IS ON THE LEFT.... COLIN COOPER ON THE RIGHT 👍

Fuck knows as ive been through the match day squad. Can't be Beagrie, thought he fucked off before that.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:01:17 PM »
Quote from: tevez on Today at 03:54:25 PM
Alan ross

NO SUCH PLAYER..... YOU GETTING CONFUSED WITH COLIN ROSS  👍
Mickgaz
Online Online

Posts: 88


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:01:36 PM »
Peter Duffield
tevez
Offline Offline

Posts: 230


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:05:17 PM »
It's the tetleys been to the club.  :alf:
sockets
Welch
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 260


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:05:26 PM »
It's Laws
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 958


View Profile
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield
 :like:
LeeTublin
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:05:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:03:40 PM
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle



 monkey lost

 souey
clag01
Online Online

Posts: 197


« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:06:31 PM »
Peter Flear  :mido:
BoroPE
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 425


« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:08:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:01:17 PM
Quote from: tevez on Today at 03:54:25 PM
Alan ross

NO SUCH PLAYER..... YOU GETTING CONFUSED WITH COLIN ROSS  👍

Was only on about Colin Ross the other day one of the lads here worked with him at Fine organics hes been an operator on there for years.
RedSteel
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 702

UTB


« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:10:51 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:05:35 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield
 :like:

Never played or signed for boro
LeeTublin
Offline Offline

Posts: 68


« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:13:19 PM »
I bet that boring fucker Erimus74 would know ? 
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:14:58 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield

GIVE OVER  🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:15:37 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 04:06:31 PM
Peter Flear  :mido:


NEVER HEARD OF THE CUNT  😂😂😂
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:16:37 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:05:26 PM
It's Laws

HE IS BEHIND THE FRONT 3  👍
monkeyman
Offline Offline

Posts: 10


View Profile
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:29:05 AM
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PICTURE  👍



WHO THE FUCK IS IT THEN BECAUSE I DONT REMEMBER ANYONE WITH BUCK TEETH IS IT THE REF 
sockets
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 260


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:32:27 PM »
Thought we were talking about this player

LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:36:11 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Thought we were talking about this player



NO THE CUNT BETWEEN GILL AND COOPER 👍

HIS DAD WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CLUB  👍
BoroPE
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 425


« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:49:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Thought we were talking about this player



NO THE CUNT BETWEEN GILL AND COOPER 👍

HIS DAD WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CLUB  👍

Easy its Steve Cordon. 
clag01
Online Online

Posts: 197


« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:56:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Thought we were talking about this player



NO THE CUNT BETWEEN GILL AND COOPER 👍

HIS DAD WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CLUB  👍

John Amer?
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:59:42 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:49:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Thought we were talking about this player



NO THE CUNT BETWEEN GILL AND COOPER 👍

HIS DAD WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CLUB  👍

Easy its Steve Cordon.  

YES... HIS DAD DICK WAS AT THE CLUB.....


Steve Corden took to the pitch to make his debut alongside ex Synners defender Gary Pallister as they started both their careers in the Football League, little did Corden know they would take different paths at the end of that game. Tragically Corden broke his leg in that game with Wimbledon, and while Pally went on to win domestic Championship, Corden was finished as soon as he hit the ground on that fateful day against Wimbledon.


DICK CORDEN PAID PALLYS WAGES FOR 6 MONTHS  👍
monkeyman
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 958


« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:04:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:59:42 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:49:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Thought we were talking about this player



NO THE CUNT BETWEEN GILL AND COOPER 👍

HIS DAD WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CLUB  👍

Easy its Steve Cordon.  

YES... HIS DAD DICK WAS AT THE CLUB.....


Steve Corden took to the pitch to make his debut alongside ex Synners defender Gary Pallister as they started both their careers in the Football League, little did Corden know they would take different paths at the end of that game. Tragically Corden broke his leg in that game with Wimbledon, and while Pally went on to win domestic Championship, Corden was finished as soon as he hit the ground on that fateful day against Wimbledon.


DICK CORDEN PAID PALLYS WAGES FOR 6 MONTHS  👍



DID YER DRINK WITH DICK LIKE 
kippers
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 220


« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:14:05 PM »
Stewart Downing
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:18:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:04:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:59:42 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:49:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:36:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:32:27 PM
Thought we were talking about this player



NO THE CUNT BETWEEN GILL AND COOPER 👍

HIS DAD WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE CLUB  👍

Easy its Steve Cordon.  

YES... HIS DAD DICK WAS AT THE CLUB.....


Steve Corden took to the pitch to make his debut alongside ex Synners defender Gary Pallister as they started both their careers in the Football League, little did Corden know they would take different paths at the end of that game. Tragically Corden broke his leg in that game with Wimbledon, and while Pally went on to win domestic Championship, Corden was finished as soon as he hit the ground on that fateful day against Wimbledon.


DICK CORDEN PAID PALLYS WAGES FOR 6 MONTHS  👍



DID YER DRINK WITH DICK LIKE 


YES HE STILL KEEPS IN TOUCH FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE  👍⚰️⚰️⚰️👍
CLEM FANDANGO
Online Online

Posts: 15 015



« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:24:37 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield

I played footie with him.

 

I don't think he ever played by Boro. 
LEON TROTSKY
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 253

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:05:57 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:24:37 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield

I played footie with him.

 

I don't think he ever played by Boro. 

YOU MIGHT HAVE PLAYED WITH HIS BALLS YA CUNT  👎
THAT'S ABOUT IT  🤓
CLEM FANDANGO
Online Online

Posts: 15 015



« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:15:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:05:57 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:24:37 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield

I played footie with him.

 

I don't think he ever played by Boro. 

YOU MIGHT HAVE PLAYED WITH HIS BALLS YA CUNT  👎
THAT'S ABOUT IT  🤓

I bet you had a twinge when you typed that.

 mcl
Mickgaz
Online Online

Posts: 88


« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:06:56 PM »
Clem it's a bit strange with Duffield on wikipedia it says he had 17 different clubs in 16 years not one was boro. But the Boro squad for 1986 has him in it. Wonder if he was an apprentice and never signed professional for us.
