August 23, 2020, 04:14:14 PM
Author Topic: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍  (Read 389 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 11:29:05 AM »
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PICTURE  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Mickgaz
Posts: 87


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:44:42 AM »
Is it Ronnie Coyle ?
clag01
Posts: 196


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:09:49 PM »
Brian Laws
RedSteel
Posts: 9 700

UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:33 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 12:09:49 PM
Brian Laws

 :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 898


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:53:13 PM »
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 950


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:56:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:53:13 PM
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
YES
El Capitan
Posts: 42 898


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:03:40 PM »
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle



 monkey lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 181


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:59 PM »
 souey
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 891


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:04 PM »
 lost lost lost lost

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:03:40 PM
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle



 monkey lost

LAWS IS WELL BEHIND THE FRONT 3 YOU UTTER FUCKING DICKHEAD  👍🤡👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
Posts: 42 898


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:39:23 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
clag01
Posts: 196


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:47 PM »
Yeah but he's in the middle of the pic.  :pd:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 700

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:48:12 PM »
Lee Turnbull ?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:19:21 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 01:44:47 PM
Yeah but he's in the middle of the pic.  :pd:


IS HE FUCK MR FUCKING MAGGOO  👎🤓👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:09:50 PM »
FUCKING HELL.... CALL YERSELF BORO FANS  👎🙄👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Mickgaz
Posts: 87


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:17:05 PM »
Ok I will go for Dave hodgson
tevez
Posts: 230


« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:22:37 PM »
Alan comfort the victor.
Mickgaz
Posts: 87


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:25:21 PM »
Too early for Alan comfort
tevez
Posts: 230


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:27:21 PM »
Pat cuff
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:28:39 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 03:25:21 PM
Too early for Alan comfort

NOT HODGEY NEITHER  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Posts: 9 700

UTB


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:51:11 PM »
Gary Gill
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:52:56 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:51:11 PM
Gary Gill


THAT USELESS CUNT IS ON THE LEFT.... COLIN COOPER ON THE RIGHT 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
tevez
Posts: 230


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:54:25 PM »
Alan ross
RedSteel
Posts: 9 700

UTB


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:55:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:52:56 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:51:11 PM
Gary Gill


THAT USELESS CUNT IS ON THE LEFT.... COLIN COOPER ON THE RIGHT 👍

Fuck knows as ive been through the match day squad. Can't be Beagrie, thought he fucked off before that.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 243

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:01:17 PM »
Quote from: tevez on Today at 03:54:25 PM
Alan ross

NO SUCH PLAYER..... YOU GETTING CONFUSED WITH COLIN ROSS  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Mickgaz
Posts: 87


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:01:36 PM »
Peter Duffield
tevez
Posts: 230


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:05:17 PM »
It's the tetleys been to the club.  :alf:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 258


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:05:26 PM »
It's Laws
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
Posts: 10 950


« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:05:35 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield
 :like:
LeeTublin
Posts: 67


« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:05:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:03:40 PM
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle



 monkey lost

 souey
clag01
Posts: 196


« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:06:31 PM »
Peter Flear  :mido:
BoroPE
Posts: 2 423


« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:08:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:01:17 PM
Quote from: tevez on Today at 03:54:25 PM
Alan ross

NO SUCH PLAYER..... YOU GETTING CONFUSED WITH COLIN ROSS  👍

Was only on about Colin Ross the other day one of the lads here worked with him at Fine organics hes been an operator on there for years.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 700

UTB


« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:10:51 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:05:35 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 04:01:36 PM
Peter Duffield
 :like:

Never played or signed for boro
LeeTublin
Posts: 67


« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:13:19 PM »
I bet that boring fucker Erimus74 would know ? 
