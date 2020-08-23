Welcome,
August 23, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com
NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
Topic: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
LEON TROTSKY
NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
on:
Today
at 11:29:05 AM »
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PICTURE 👍
Mickgaz
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:44:42 AM »
Is it Ronnie Coyle ?
clag01
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:09:49 PM »
Brian Laws
RedSteel
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:33 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on
Today
at 12:09:49 PM
Brian Laws
El Capitan
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:53:13 PM »
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
monkeyman
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:56:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:53:13 PM
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
YES
El Capitan
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:03:40 PM »
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle
CapsDave
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:19:59 PM »
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:25:04 PM »
BEER ME BOYZZZ
LEON TROTSKY
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:03:40 PM
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle
LAWS IS WELL BEHIND THE FRONT 3 YOU UTTER FUCKING DICKHEAD 👍🤡👍
El Capitan
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:39:23 PM »
clag01
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:44:47 PM »
Yeah but he's in the middle of the pic.
RedSteel
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:48:12 PM »
Lee Turnbull ?
LEON TROTSKY
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:19:21 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on
Today
at 01:44:47 PM
Yeah but he's in the middle of the pic.
IS HE FUCK MR FUCKING MAGGOO 👎🤓👎
