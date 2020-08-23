Welcome,
August 23, 2020, 01:14:50 PM
NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
Author
Topic: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍 (Read 142 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 234
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
on:
Today
at 11:29:05 AM »
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PICTURE 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 84
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:44:42 AM »
Is it Ronnie Coyle ?
Logged
clag01
Online
Posts: 194
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:09:49 PM »
Brian Laws
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 696
UTB
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:33 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on
Today
at 12:09:49 PM
Brian Laws
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 895
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:53:13 PM »
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 940
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:56:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:53:13 PM
Brian Laws is the one behind the 3 isnt he?
YES
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 895
Re: NAME THE BORO PLAYER 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:03:40 PM »
Its a classic Lids thread to be fair... post a photo of 4 people and ask who the one is in the middle
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
