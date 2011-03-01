Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Black people and golf  (Read 151 times)
Steboro
« on: Today at 10:46:37 AM »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/golf/53872906

Imagine bitching that there are not enough black men on the PGA tours, maybe they are just not good enough to make it.

Should the PGA do just let them in because of their skin colour?  Maybe give shit golfers mulligans because they feel offended.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:19 AM »
It's a load of shite, people who aren't good enough at something playing victim, it's fuck all to do with skin colour
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:15:43 AM »
Too many black footballers in the English league if you ask me' white players are being eradicated from the game' something must be done about it oleary
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:26:21 AM »
It's like saying there aren't enough white's playing Basketball in the NBA 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:23 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:26:21 AM
It's like saying there aren't enough white's playing Basketball in the NBA 

There arent. Theres not enough short fuckers either........
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:39:29 PM »
What all the middle class media types seem to not realise is that the chance of a black kid from South London for instance making it as a pro golfer and that of a white kid from pally park are exactly the same i.e. next to none but by going on about the lack of opps for black kids they then start to alienate the wider population who can see that both are getting treated equally poorly. 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:42:43 PM »
Entry in actually playing the game at all is virtually impossible. The gear and fees are prohibitive. Its class/wealth, not colour
