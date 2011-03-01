Steboro

Black people and golf « on: Today at 10:46:37 AM » https://www.bbc.com/sport/golf/53872906



Imagine bitching that there are not enough black men on the PGA tours, maybe they are just not good enough to make it.



Should the PGA do just let them in because of their skin colour? Maybe give shit golfers mulligans because they feel offended.







RiversideRifle

Re: Black people and golf « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:19 AM » It's a load of shite, people who aren't good enough at something playing victim, it's fuck all to do with skin colour

Jethro Tull



Re: Black people and golf « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:15:43 AM » Too many black footballers in the English league if you ask me' white players are being eradicated from the game' something must be done about it