Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 23, 2020, 11:41:47 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Black people and golf
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Black people and golf (Read 55 times)
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 381
Black people and golf
«
on:
Today
at 10:46:37 AM »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/golf/53872906
Imagine bitching that there are not enough black men on the PGA tours, maybe they are just not good enough to make it.
Should the PGA do just let them in because of their skin colour? Maybe give shit golfers mulligans because they feel offended.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 537
Re: Black people and golf
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:48:19 AM »
It's a load of shite, people who aren't good enough at something playing victim, it's fuck all to do with skin colour
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 193
Re: Black people and golf
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:15:43 AM »
Too many black footballers in the English league if you ask me' white players are being eradicated from the game' something must be done about it
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 695
UTB
Re: Black people and golf
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:26:21 AM »
It's like saying there aren't enough white's playing Basketball in the NBA
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...