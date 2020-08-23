Steboro

Black people and golf
« on: Today at 10:46:37 AM »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/golf/53872906



Imagine bitching that there are not enough black men on the PGA tours, maybe they are just not good enough to make it.



Should the PGA do just let them in because of their skin colour? Maybe give shit golfers mulligans because they feel offended.







