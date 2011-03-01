Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 655





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 655Shit Stirring Cunt. Mental Jock. « on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 AM »







https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/watch-terrifying-moment-edinburgh-man-18811599











They really are fuckin crazy up there. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 623





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 623Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Mental Jock. « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:15:54 PM »

Fucking brilliant.

Mad as a fucking snake. Fucking brilliant.Mad as a fucking snake. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 957







Posts: 14 957 Re: Mental Jock. « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:34:35 PM »



I like the strangulated cry before he smashes into the tree. That had to hurt I like the strangulated cry before he smashes into the tree. That had to hurt Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 604





Posts: 604 Re: Mental Jock. « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:10:54 PM » Phew I thought it was going to be an article about Sturgeon saying kids had to wear masks walking between classes Logged