August 24, 2020, 09:12:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mental Jock.
Author
Topic: Mental Jock. (Read 254 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 652
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Mental Jock.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:50 AM
They really are fuckin crazy up there.
https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/watch-terrifying-moment-edinburgh-man-18811599
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 623
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Mental Jock.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:15:54 PM
Fucking brilliant.
Mad as a fucking snake.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 957
Re: Mental Jock.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:34:35 PM
I like the strangulated cry before he smashes into the tree. That had to hurt
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 604
Re: Mental Jock.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:10:54 PM
Phew I thought it was going to be an article about Sturgeon saying kids had to wear masks walking between classes
