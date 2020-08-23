Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 23, 2020, 10:09:27 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
On this day.........
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: On this day......... (Read 36 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 634
Shit Stirring Cunt.
On this day.........
«
on:
Today
at 09:36:51 AM »
A phoenix lifted from the ashes.
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1986-pools-play-host-for-born-again-boro
and is now crashing and fuckin burning.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 226
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: On this day.........
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:52:07 AM »
OUR FOOTBALLERS CARED FOR THE CLUB THEN AND HAD SOME PASSION 👍
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1986-pools-play-host-for-born-again-boro
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 634
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: On this day.........
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:53:48 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 191
Re: On this day.........
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:01:52 AM »
Boro 2 Port vale 2
Attendance- 63,563
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 634
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: On this day.........
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:02:23 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...