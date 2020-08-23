Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 23, 2020, 10:09:27 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: On this day.........  (Read 36 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 634


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:36:51 AM »
A phoenix lifted from the ashes.




https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1986-pools-play-host-for-born-again-boro


 :like:

 :pope2:

























and is now crashing and fuckin burning.






 rava
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 226

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:07 AM »
OUR FOOTBALLERS CARED FOR THE CLUB THEN AND HAD SOME PASSION  👍

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/onthisday-in-1986-pools-play-host-for-born-again-boro
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 634


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:48 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 191



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:01:52 AM »
Boro 2 Port vale 2
Attendance- 63,563
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 634


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:23 AM »
 charles
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 