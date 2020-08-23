Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY.......  (Read 1250 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM »
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 08:44:12 AM »
 
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM »
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 051



« Reply #3 on: August 23, 2020, 08:57:37 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.

I was exactly the same with automated breast pumps.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2020, 09:21:16 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.


👍👍👍

ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR  👎

DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING  👍

HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍
LeeTublin
Posts: 73


« Reply #5 on: August 23, 2020, 09:43:57 AM »
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: August 23, 2020, 09:53:59 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 23, 2020, 09:43:57 AM
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.  mcl


WHAT DO YOU WANT ?

A CRACKERJACK PENCIL ?

OR A FUCKING TUFTY BADGE ?


YOU DAFT CUNT  😂
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 197



« Reply #7 on: August 23, 2020, 09:57:22 AM »
Get yerself a cinema room like Gibson has in his new drum'
Bernie
Posts: 5 723


« Reply #8 on: August 23, 2020, 10:19:12 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 587


« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2020, 10:39:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava


Mrs treat ya did she 
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 948


« Reply #10 on: August 23, 2020, 12:56:32 PM »
Ill take your old man be off your hands.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 899


« Reply #11 on: August 23, 2020, 01:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 23, 2020, 10:19:12 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall.

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 965



« Reply #12 on: August 23, 2020, 02:19:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 09:21:16 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.


👍👍👍

ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR  👎

DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING  👍

HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍

a) you could fucking sleep on a telly that big

b) anyone who drives an auto either likes fairground rides or is a Marks & Spencer man. Its obviously just not driving
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 631


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: August 24, 2020, 02:12:02 PM »
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 965



« Reply #14 on: August 24, 2020, 02:14:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 24, 2020, 02:12:02 PM
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc

Damn
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 631


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: August 24, 2020, 05:10:35 PM »
Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.

Electric bikes have motors.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 051



« Reply #16 on: August 24, 2020, 06:11:52 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on August 24, 2020, 05:10:35 PM
Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.

Electric bikes have motors.

Dykes on bikes have huge strap ons.
Minge
Posts: 9 541

Superstar


« Reply #17 on: August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM »
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:
Wellsfartogo

Posts: 5


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM »
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎
Bernie
Posts: 5 723


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:40:54 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍



Fuck me, is there anything you won't boast about  :gaz:

The size of your flat, you must have had to saw it in half. One half in the dining room, the other in the loft.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 631


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:33:16 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:08:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎




WHO LOVES YA BABY  (^_-)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..
Minge
Posts: 9 541

Superstar


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:06:32 PM »
Probably every other day to be honest , name it and more than a good chance Ive drove it
Ural Quntz
Online Online

Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:10:18 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:06:32 PM
Probably every other day to be honest , name it and more than a good chance Ive drove it

*driven
Bernie
Posts: 5 723


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 051



« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:44:21 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:06:32 PM
Probably every other day to be honest , name it and more than a good chance Ive drove it

How did you like the 1921 Helica de Leyat?

 :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 051



« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:45:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 631


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:40:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:44:21 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:06:32 PM
Probably every other day to be honest , name it and more than a good chance Ive drove it

How did you like the 1921 Helica de Leyat?

 :pd:

Or the '57 Facel Vega FV4?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 965



« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.
Ural Quntz
Online Online

Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.
Fucking hell Bob, how many times do you stall or miss a year?  charles
Ural Quntz
Online Online

Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:48:27 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:

unless you have the duel motor Tesla you wont beat the top Audi. Is that what youve got?
Minge
Posts: 9 541

Superstar


« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:26:03 PM »
Just bought the dog a new 75" telly for his kennel
 :alastair:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 948


« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:35:41 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:



 



Fucking hell, all time youve posted on here and I had no idea you were a hairdresser!
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 631


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:


11 seconds plus for 0-60mph!
Are you jumping the lights or are they actually wanking when it turns to green?
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:21:31 PM »
I missed that part, port Clarence horse and carts shift quicker.  charles
Ural Quntz
Online Online

Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:37:52 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:48:27 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:

unless you have the duel motor Tesla you wont beat the top Audi. Is that what youve got?

Pay attention daft arse - I told you its a modest Smart EQ!

 klins

How many top Audi's are there on Teesside?

Plenty of low end wankermobiles though

 :alf:
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:44:43 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 07:37:52 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:48:27 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:

unless you have the duel motor Tesla you wont beat the top Audi. Is that what youve got?

Pay attention daft arse - I told you its a modest Smart EQ!

 klins

How many top Audi's are there on Teesside?

Plenty of low end wankermobiles though

 :alf:




Depends what you mean by top Audi, if you mean ones that do 0-60 in 11 seconds or under I would say thousands. Im not sure Audi even make cars that slow.
Ural Quntz
Online Online

Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:44:43 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 07:37:52 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:48:27 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:03:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:16:22 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 02:21:39 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:07:39 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:29:30 AM
Quote from: Minge on August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:

Clearly you've never had a decent one if that's what you think..



I prefer manual but they can be hard to get now. A lot of premium cars are made auto as standard, and if you want a manual you have to wait months for a special order.
Theres no reason for that, the auto boxes are quicker, more efficient and last longer. All sporty models have a sports function which will be quicker than clunking between gears, regardless of what the Nigel Mansells on here think.

That's the whole thing for me - you can't make a mistake in an automatic, so preening about being the quickest or whatever is devalued further.

Full electric pisses on both of them

 :alf:
How does it?

The transmission of power is both instantaneous and smooth to a degree that beats even the best Auto changing ICE

I prove it every time I burn off an Audi wanker from the lights and that's only in a modest Smart EQ

 :like:

unless you have the duel motor Tesla you wont beat the top Audi. Is that what youve got?

Pay attention daft arse - I told you its a modest Smart EQ!

 klins

How many top Audi's are there on Teesside?

Plenty of low end wankermobiles though

 :alf:




Depends what you mean by top Audi, if you mean ones that do 0-60 in 11 seconds or under I would say thousands. Im not sure Audi even make cars that slow.

You introduced the term not me - explain yourself man!

 :alf:
Pile
Posts: 40 638



« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:52:07 PM »
Did I? Ill check  mcl
Ural Quntz
Online Online

Posts: 7 347


Pack o cunts


« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:54:38 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:52:07 PM
Did I? Ill check  mcl

 :alf:
