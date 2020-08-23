LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 304



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 304CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « on: August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM »







COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE





FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN





SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER





BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA 65 INCHCOMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTEFUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THENSHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVERBUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 627







Posts: 40 627 Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM » I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 304



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 304CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #4 on: August 23, 2020, 09:21:16 AM » Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.





👍👍👍



ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR 👎



DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING 👍



HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍 👍👍👍ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR 👎DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING 👍HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 197







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 197 Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #7 on: August 23, 2020, 09:57:22 AM » Get yerself a cinema room like Gibson has in his new drum' Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 723





Posts: 5 723 Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #8 on: August 23, 2020, 10:19:12 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM







COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE





FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN





SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER





BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA

65 INCHCOMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTEFUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THENSHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVERBUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall. Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 630





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 630Pull your socks up Tel. Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #13 on: August 24, 2020, 02:12:02 PM »

It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.

Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 630





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 630Pull your socks up Tel. Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #15 on: August 24, 2020, 05:10:35 PM » Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.



Electric bikes have motors. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 541



Superstar





Posts: 9 541Superstar Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #17 on: August 24, 2020, 08:22:09 PM »



Autos are for old farts , fact Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreamingAutos are for old farts , fact Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 304



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 304CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 AM » Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Yesterday at 07:56:37 AM Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table



MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍



SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍



MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍





AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES 👎



THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS 👎😠👎 MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES 👎THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS 👎😠👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡