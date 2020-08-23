Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 25, 2020, 10:32:01 AM
Author Topic: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY.......  (Read 812 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM »
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: August 23, 2020, 08:44:12 AM »
 
Pile
« Reply #2 on: August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM »
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: August 23, 2020, 08:57:37 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.

I was exactly the same with automated breast pumps.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2020, 09:21:16 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.


👍👍👍

ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR  👎

DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING  👍

HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍
LeeTublin
« Reply #5 on: August 23, 2020, 09:43:57 AM »
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: August 23, 2020, 09:53:59 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 23, 2020, 09:43:57 AM
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.  mcl


WHAT DO YOU WANT ?

A CRACKERJACK PENCIL ?

OR A FUCKING TUFTY BADGE ?


YOU DAFT CUNT  😂
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #7 on: August 23, 2020, 09:57:22 AM »
Get yerself a cinema room like Gibson has in his new drum'
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: August 23, 2020, 10:19:12 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #9 on: August 23, 2020, 10:39:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava


Mrs treat ya did she 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: August 23, 2020, 12:56:32 PM »
Ill take your old man be off your hands.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #11 on: August 23, 2020, 01:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 23, 2020, 10:19:12 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall.

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: August 23, 2020, 02:19:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 23, 2020, 09:21:16 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 23, 2020, 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.


👍👍👍

ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR  👎

DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING  👍

HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍

a) you could fucking sleep on a telly that big

b) anyone who drives an auto either likes fairground rides or is a Marks & Spencer man. Its obviously just not driving
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:12:02 PM »
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:14:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:12:02 PM
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc

Damn
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:26:13 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:12:02 PM
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc

But bikes can have an engine.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:10:35 PM »
Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.

Electric bikes have motors.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:11:52 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:10:35 PM
Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.

Electric bikes have motors.

Dykes on bikes have huge strap ons.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:22:09 PM »
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:
Wellsfartogo

« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:56:37 AM »
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Today at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎
Bernie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:40:54 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Today at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍



Fuck me, is there anything you won't boast about  :gaz:

The size of your flat, you must have had to saw it in half. One half in the dining room, the other in the loft.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:08:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Today at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:33:16 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:08:02 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:14:43 AM
Quote from: Wellsfartogo on Today at 07:56:37 AM
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table

MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍

SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍

MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍


AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES  👎

THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS  👎😠👎




WHO LOVES YA BABY  (^_-)
