|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.
👍👍👍
ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR 👎
DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING 👍
HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.
WHAT DO YOU WANT ?
A CRACKERJACK PENCIL ?
OR A FUCKING TUFTY BADGE ?
YOU DAFT CUNT 😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.
👍👍👍
ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR 👎
DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING 👍
HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍
a) you could fucking sleep on a telly that big
b) anyone who drives an auto either likes fairground rides or is a Marks & Spencer man. Its obviously just not driving
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 13
|
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
But bikes can have an engine.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellsfartogo
Offline
Posts: 5
|
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table
MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍
SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍
MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍
AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES 👎
THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS 👎😠👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table
MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍
SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍
MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍
AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES 👎
THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS 👎😠👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Know you are a chav when the TV's bigger than the dining table
MY DINING TABLE SEATS 8 👍
SO STILL A LONG WAY TO GO 👍
MAYBE AN 85 INCHER 👍😎👍
AND FUCK OFF YA CUNTS TALKING ABOUT CARS AND BIKES 👎
THIS IS A TELLY THREAD YOU COCKWOMBLE CUNTS 👎😠👎
WHO LOVES YA BABY (^_-)
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡