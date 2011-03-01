Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY.......  (Read 679 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 08:27:23 AM »
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:44:12 AM »
 
Logged
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:53:01 AM »
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:57:37 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.

I was exactly the same with automated breast pumps.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.


👍👍👍

ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR  👎

DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING  👍

HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍
Logged
LeeTublin
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 AM »
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.  mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 09:43:57 AM
Ive just bought a 66 inch TV.  mcl


WHAT DO YOU WANT ?

A CRACKERJACK PENCIL ?

OR A FUCKING TUFTY BADGE ?


YOU DAFT CUNT  😂
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:57:22 AM »
Get yerself a cinema room like Gibson has in his new drum'
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall.
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava


Mrs treat ya did she 
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:56:32 PM »
Ill take your old man be off your hands.

Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:19:12 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:27:23 AM
65 INCH   :homer:



COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE    monkey


FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN   


SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER   :like:


BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA   :unlike: :redcard: oleary rava

Congratulations. You are now the only person in the UK whose telly is wider than they are tall.

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:19:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:21:16 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:53:01 AM
I didnt see the point in an interactive remote control until I got one, theyre fucking beauty. Bit like cars, I didnt see the point in automatics until I got one and now Id never go back to a manual.


👍👍👍

ANY CUNT WHO DRIVES A MANUAL CAR  👎

DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YA MISSING  👍

HALF THE CUNTS WITH KNEE PROBLEMS IN LATER LIFE IS FROM SHITTY CLUTCHES IN CARS 👍😉👍

a) you could fucking sleep on a telly that big

b) anyone who drives an auto either likes fairground rides or is a Marks & Spencer man. Its obviously just not driving
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:12:02 PM »
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:14:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:12:02 PM
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc

Damn
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:26:13 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:12:02 PM
Cars should be autos, motorbikes manual.
It's a hard and fast rule with no room for debate, and no alternative opinions considered.
 jc

But bikes can have an engine.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:10:35 PM »
Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.

Electric bikes have motors.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:11:52 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:10:35 PM
Motorbikes tend to have engines, yes.

Electric bikes have motors.

Dykes on bikes have huge strap ons.
Logged
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:22:09 PM »
Fast tailgating drop a gear and power through with slipstreaming  :like:

Autos are for old farts , fact  :unlike:
Logged
