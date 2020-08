LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 221



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 221CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 JUST BOUGHT A NEW TELLY....... « on: Today at 08:27:23 AM »







COMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTE





FUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THEN





SHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVER





BUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA 65 INCHCOMES WITH AN ALEXA REMOTEFUCKS ALL THAT ABOUT THENSHE MIGHT BE ABLE TO TURN THE VOLUME UP AND CHANNELS OVERBUT SHE CANT MAKE A CUP OF FUCKING TEA Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡