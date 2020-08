BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 882





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 882 FILUM REVIEW « on: Today at 06:50:15 AM » WILD AT HEART: DIRECTED BY DAVID LYNCH



PLOT: A ROAD MOVIE ON ACID, NATURAL BORN KILLERS ON KET, MONSTERS INC ON ALL KINDS OF UPPERS, SAILOR MUST AVOID A STRING OF HITMEN AS HIM AND HIS RUNAWAY GIRLFRIEND TRY TO FIND THEIR HAPPY PLACE



EYE CANDY: LAURA DERN SHOWS PLENTY OF TITTIES



WHO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: NIC CAGE IS TOUGHER THEN A TWO DOLLAR STEAK AND GETS TO SHOW HIS REAL LIFE HARDMAN STATUS IN VARIOUS BATTLES



YO MONTY ANY GOOD?: YEAH VERY GOOD, THIS FILM SCORES 7.9/13 ON THE MONSTERMETER



ONE MORE THING MONTY WHERE CAN I FIND DIS? STREAMING NOW ON NETFLIX OR YOU COULD BUY IT OFF MUSIC MAGPIE



BEER ME BOYZZZZ : DIRECTED BY DAVID LYNCHA ROAD MOVIE ON ACID, NATURAL BORN KILLERS ON KET, MONSTERS INC ON ALL KINDS OF UPPERS, SAILOR MUST AVOID A STRING OF HITMEN AS HIM AND HIS RUNAWAY GIRLFRIEND TRY TO FIND THEIR HAPPY PLACELAURA DERN SHOWS PLENTY OF TITTIESNIC CAGE IS TOUGHER THEN A TWO DOLLAR STEAK AND GETS TO SHOW HIS REAL LIFE HARDMAN STATUS IN VARIOUS BATTLESYEAH VERY GOOD, THIS FILM SCORES 7.9/13 ON THE MONSTERMETERSTREAMING NOW ON NETFLIX OR YOU COULD BUY IT OFF MUSIC MAGPIEBEER ME BOYZZZZ Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....