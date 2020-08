Ural Quntz



Ural Quntz





Murder in Carlin How « on: August 22, 2020, 07:54:34 PM »



Wonder if caravans were involved?



Wonder if caravans were involved?

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18669104.58-year-old-man-died-serious-incident-carlin/ Wild West out that way...Wonder if caravans were involved?

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #2 on: August 22, 2020, 08:57:50 PM » Heard the alleged name of the shooter.



Also heard he allegedly got the wrong bloke.



Fuck knows if true, just word around the caravans. Logged

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #6 on: August 22, 2020, 09:32:33 PM » Not naming names for obvious reasons you great ballbag.



I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.



You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it? Logged

Jethro Tull

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #7 on: August 22, 2020, 09:43:00 PM » Quote from: The Shermanator on August 22, 2020, 09:32:33 PM Not naming names for obvious reasons you great ballbag.



I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.



You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it?

I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.

You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it?

I'm ITK living a mile away from it' I know who the dead man was & the folks who were involved in the shooting' keeping it under me hat though.

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 AM » The woman has been released & 2 of the men released pending further enquiries' the 3rd man charged with manslaughter

Johnny Thunder





Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 AM » Manslaughter?



So was this a shooting or a scrap?

LEON TROTSKY





Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:38:10 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 11:17:37 AM Manslaughter?



So was this a shooting or a scrap?





CAN'T SEE HOW SHOOTING SOME CUNT IN THE CHEST CAN BE CLASSED AS MANSLAUGHTER 👎



So was this a shooting or a scrap?

CAN'T SEE HOW SHOOTING SOME CUNT IN THE CHEST CAN BE CLASSED AS MANSLAUGHTER 👎

OBVIOUSLY PRE MEDIATED HENCE THE CARRYING OF THE GUN SO IT HAS GOT TO BE MURDER 👍

Ural Quntz





Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:20:52 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:38:10 AM Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 11:17:37 AM Manslaughter?



So was this a shooting or a scrap?





CAN'T SEE HOW SHOOTING SOME CUNT IN THE CHEST CAN BE CLASSED AS MANSLAUGHTER 👎



OBVIOUSLY PRE MEDIATED HENCE THE CARRYING OF THE GUN SO IT HAS GOT TO BE MURDER 👍

CAN'T SEE HOW SHOOTING SOME CUNT IN THE CHEST CAN BE CLASSED AS MANSLAUGHTER 👎OBVIOUSLY PRE MEDIATED HENCE THE CARRYING OF THE GUN SO IT HAS GOT TO BE MURDER 👍

Must qualify under the dragging a copper a mile down the road at high speed is manslaughter amendment for racially qualified groups?







So was this a shooting or a scrap?

CAN'T SEE HOW SHOOTING SOME CUNT IN THE CHEST CAN BE CLASSED AS MANSLAUGHTER 👎

OBVIOUSLY PRE MEDIATED HENCE THE CARRYING OF THE GUN SO IT HAS GOT TO BE MURDER 👍

Must qualify under the dragging a copper a mile down the road at high speed is manslaughter amendment for racially qualified groups?

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:04:22 PM » JAMIE HELLINGS 33



KILLED MR KAY 58





LOOKS LIKE HE GOT THE WRONG BLOKE 👎



KILLED MR KAY 58

LOOKS LIKE HE GOT THE WRONG BLOKE 👎

BOTH FROM LOFTUS...

Boss88

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:52:40 PM » Thereís no travellers or anything up that way so the caravan crack is pointless . Itís the first time they have seen a helicopter up there tho

T_Bone

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 PM » Quote from: Boss88 on Yesterday at 08:40:28 PM Soon as you pass the Guisborough there all backward after that .



Their all fucking inbred in loftus. No point in drinking in any of the pubs cos all it takes is for one of the locals to turn around and they'll swipe the glasses off your table with their bushy tail



Their all fucking inbred in loftus. No point in drinking in any of the pubs cos all it takes is for one of the locals to turn around and they'll swipe the glasses off your table with their bushy tail

Feel bad for saying about him been like Gary glitter now if they did get the wrong guy but that's what I thought of when I saw his piccy

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:28:03 AM » Quote from: Boss88 links=topic=146206.msg1644348#msg1644348 date=1598211628 Soon as you pass the Guisborough there all backward after that .



Don't be so harsh on Teesiders there's some decent folk in that shithole 😷

LEON TROTSKY





Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #26 on: Today at 07:30:35 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 07:28:03 AM Quote from: Boss88 links=topic=146206.msg1644348#msg1644348 date=1598211628 Soon as you pass the Guisborough there all backward after that .



Don't be so harsh on Teesiders there's some decent folk in that shithole 😷

Don't be so harsh on Teesiders there's some decent folk in that shithole 😷





YES.........







EVEN ONES WHO CAN SPELL TEESSIDERS RIGHT





Don't be so harsh on Teesiders there's some decent folk in that shithole 😷

YES.........

EVEN ONES WHO CAN SPELL TEESSIDERS RIGHT

The Shermanator

Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #28 on: Today at 08:50:41 AM » According to the hillbillies he's being tried for manslaughter because he's claiming it was an accident, he was messing around with the gun in a passing car and it shot off twice.



(The chap and his mates would have guns because they do alot rabbiting etc)