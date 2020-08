Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 310





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 310Pack o cunts Murder in Carlin How « on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM »



Wonder if caravans were involved?



https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18669104.58-year-old-man-died-serious-incident-carlin/ Wild West out that way...Wonder if caravans were involved? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

The Shermanator

Offline



Posts: 74





Posts: 74 Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 PM » Heard the alleged name of the shooter.



Also heard he allegedly got the wrong bloke.



Fuck knows if true, just word around the caravans. Logged

The Shermanator

Offline



Posts: 74





Posts: 74 Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM » Not naming names for obvious reasons you great ballbag.



I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.



You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it? Logged

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 10 193







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 193 Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:43:00 PM » Quote from: The Shermanator on Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM Not naming names for obvious reasons you great ballbag.



I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.



You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it?

I'm ITK living a mile away from it' I know who the dead man was & the folks who were involved in the shooting' keeping it under me hat though. I'm ITK living a mile away from it' I know who the dead man was & the folks who were involved in the shooting' keeping it under me hat though. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 10 193







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 193 Re: Murder in Carlin How « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:39:24 AM » The woman has been released & 2 of the men released pending further enquiries' the 3rd man charged with manslaughter Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.