August 22, 2020, 09:38:22 PM
Murder in Carlin How
Ural Quntz
Today at 07:54:34 PM
Wild West out that way...

Wonder if caravans were involved?

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18669104.58-year-old-man-died-serious-incident-carlin/
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Priv
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:44:20 PM
See the die you horrible cunt thread for more ITK info.
The Shermanator
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:57:50 PM
Heard the alleged name of the shooter.

Also heard he allegedly got the wrong bloke.

Fuck knows if true, just word around the caravans.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #3 on: Today at 09:20:29 PM
DO YOU WANNA BUY A DAG ?

YOU SILLY CUNT  🙄
The Shermanator
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:26:44 PM
I bet I'm right laddo.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #5 on: Today at 09:29:28 PM
Quote from: The Shermanator on Today at 09:26:44 PM
I bet I'm right laddo.

ARE WE ALL TELEPATHIC ?

YOU'VE NOT NAMED ANYONE YA SILLY CUNT  😂😂😂

I HEARD HE WAS A KFC  👎
The Shermanator
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:32:33 PM
Not naming names for obvious reasons you great ballbag.

I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.

You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it?
