August 22, 2020, 09:38:11 PM
Murder in Carlin How
Author
Topic: Murder in Carlin How (Read 144 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 310
Pack o cunts
Murder in Carlin How
«
on:
Today
at 07:54:34 PM »
Wild West out that way...
Wonder if caravans were involved?
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18669104.58-year-old-man-died-serious-incident-carlin/
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 407
Re: Murder in Carlin How
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:44:20 PM »
See the die you horrible cunt thread for more ITK info.
Logged
The Shermanator
Online
Posts: 73
Re: Murder in Carlin How
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:57:50 PM »
Heard the alleged name of the shooter.
Also heard he allegedly got the wrong bloke.
Fuck knows if true, just word around the caravans.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 216
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Murder in Carlin How
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:20:29 PM »
Quote from: The Shermanator on
Today
at 08:57:50 PM
Heard the alleged name of the shooter.
Also heard he allegedly got the wrong bloke.
Fuck knows if true, just word around the caravans.
DO YOU WANNA BUY A DAG ?
YOU SILLY CUNT 🙄
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
The Shermanator
Online
Posts: 73
Re: Murder in Carlin How
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:26:44 PM »
I bet I'm right laddo.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 216
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Murder in Carlin How
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:29:28 PM »
Quote from: The Shermanator on
Today
at 09:26:44 PM
I bet I'm right laddo.
ARE WE ALL TELEPATHIC ?
YOU'VE NOT NAMED ANYONE YA SILLY CUNT 😂😂😂
I HEARD HE WAS A KFC 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
The Shermanator
Online
Posts: 73
Re: Murder in Carlin How
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:32:33 PM »
Not naming names for obvious reasons you great ballbag.
I never said I was or had revealed names, just helps having wooly back connections.
You always claim to be ITK, what do you know about it?
Logged
